Sports

South Dakota State’s Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana’s Junior Bergen

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
South Dakota State’s special teams are gearing up for a monumental clash against Montana in the FCS national championship game. The spotlight falls on Montana’s All-American returner, Junior Bergen, a formidable force known for his exceptional performance in the postseason.

A Standout Threat

Bergen’s impressive tally of 346 return yards and three touchdowns in Montana’s three playoff games is a testament to his prowess as both a returner and a receiver. However, instead of succumbing to the common strategy of avoiding kicking to a powerhouse like Bergen, Jimmy Rogers, SDSU’s head coach, stands firm in his belief of confronting the challenge directly. Trusting in his team’s proficiency in tackling and execution, Rogers is determined to face Bergen head-on.

High-Ranked Special Teams

South Dakota State’s confidence is not without foundation. The team proudly stands third in the FCS for the fewest punt return yards allowed and holds the 15th position in kickoff coverage. The Jackrabbits’ kicker/punter, Hunter Dustman, feels well-prepared for the upcoming game, owing in part to practice sessions with SDSU’s own standout returner, Tucker Large.

Formidable Opponents

Montana’s special teams are no less intimidating, particularly when it comes to limiting punt return yardage. The anticipated match is expected to be a significant showdown on special teams, with both sides fully cognizant of each other’s capabilities and the profound impact this aspect of the game can have on the final outcome.

Emphasis on Special Teams

The Jackrabbits’ focus on special teams extends beyond the impending championship game. This aspect of their strategy is consistently emphasized throughout the season. The team’s dedication is mirrored in the notable improvements under special teams coordinator Pat Cashmore.

As the date of the FCS national championship game draws closer, both Montana and South Dakota State are preparing for the clash of the titans on the special teams front. The game is set to be a thrilling display of strategy, skill, and the unyielding will to win.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

