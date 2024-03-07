South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Welcomes New Inductees: Celebrating Decades of Dedication

Four esteemed sports figures have been honored with induction into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, recognizing their substantial contributions and enduring legacy in high school sports across the state. Tom Lee, Ron Determan, Bob Lowery, and Mike Redmond have been selected for their remarkable achievements in coaching and officiating, showcasing a lifelong commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering excellence in athletics.

Trailblazers of High School Sports

Tom Lee's 31-year tenure at Roslyn High School is highlighted by leading the Vikings to their only state basketball tournament appearances in 2000 and 2001, culminating a career with 430 basketball wins. Ron Determan's 48-year coaching career boasts 517 girls basketball wins and a significant impact at Burke, where he also contributed greatly to track and field. Bob Lowery, with a strong background as both a coach and administrator, played a pivotal role in the South Dakota High School Activities Association, enhancing the state's athletic programs. Mike Redmond, celebrated for his 28 years of officiating high school basketball, has also made significant contributions to college basketball and the Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic.

Dedication Beyond the Court and Field

Apart from their coaching and officiating accolades, these inductees have made lasting impacts in their communities and personal lives. Their dedication extends beyond the games, influencing countless students and athletes with lessons in perseverance, teamwork, and integrity. The support from their families, particularly highlighted by Ron Determan's 50th wedding anniversary and Tom Lee's 44 years of marriage, underscores the personal sacrifices behind their professional success.

A Legacy of Excellence

The induction of these four sports icons into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame not only celebrates their individual achievements but also underscores the importance of high school sports as a foundation for character building and community engagement. Their careers serve as inspirational blueprints for current and future generations of coaches and athletes, ensuring the enduring legacy of high school sports in South Dakota.

As the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame welcomes these new members, their stories of dedication, success, and influence remind us of the profound impact sports can have on individuals and communities alike. Their induction is not just a recognition of past achievements but a celebration of the values and lessons that high school sports continue to instill in young athletes today.