South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls: Unveiling Top Teams of The Week

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls have presented the top-five teams in each class for the week of January 15, 2024. Based on records, total points, and previous standings, the rankings offer a look into the competitive landscape of high school basketball in the state.

Notable Rankings

The Tornadoes from Centerville continue to hold the first position in the Class B girls’ rankings, receiving nine out of 14 first-place votes. Other noteworthy rankings include Harrisburg, Sisseton, Sioux Falls Christian, and Castlewood securing top rankings in their respective classes. In the boys' category, Harrisburg retained the top spot with a record of 6-1, while Bishop O'Gorman Boys climbed from 5 to 4. Meanwhile, O’Gorman held the top spot in the girls' category, with a strong record of 6-0.

Movements in Rankings

The latest polls have seen interesting movements, with two teams entering the rankings at No. 5 in their respective classes. Another development was a tie emerging near the top in another class. Despite inclement weather causing many games to be cancelled over the past week, changes in the second rankings of 2024 were noticeable. However, three of the six classes saw no change in the top five teams.

Teams Receiving Votes

Teams that received votes but did not make it into the top-five rankings were also acknowledged. These include Rapid City Christian and Hot Springs in their respective categories. Canistota, Leola-Frederick Area, Faith, and Wessington Springs were also recognized in the polls, alongside Sioux Falls Christian, Vermillion, and Aberdeen Roncalli. Despite not making it into the top five, these teams' performance has caught the attention of the media, indicating promising potential for future games.