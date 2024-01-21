South Carolina's Pete Lembo Reportedly Heading for Head Coach Role at Buffalo

South Carolina's special teams coordinator, Pete Lembo, is reportedly on the verge of a new appointment as the head coach of the University of Buffalo. A native of Long Island, Lembo's move to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) comes after a successful spell in Columbia, marked by a clear aspiration for a head coaching role.

Lembo's Journey and Potential Impact on South Carolina

Having previously worked in the MAC with Ball State, Lembo's potential departure prompts a significant decision for the University of South Carolina. The management will need to reconsider its special teams leadership for the forthcoming 2024 season. The alternatives in the frame include head coach Shane Beamer taking a more hands-on role or the appointment of a new on-field assistant while adhering to the existing operational model.

Connections Between Beamer and James Coley

In an interesting turn of events, links between Shane Beamer and James Coley at Georgia have surfaced. However, the implications of this development remain to be seen, adding another layer to the unfolding narrative.

Gamecocks' Offensive Lineman Steps Away

Compounding the situation, reports have emerged that another offensive lineman from the Gamecocks is stepping away. Trai Jones, an integral part of the team, has decided to step away from football, adding to the challenges faced by the South Carolina squad.