South Carolina Women's Basketball Secures Perfect Season, Defeats Tennessee 76-68

South Carolina women's basketball team celebrated an impressive victory over Tennessee, finalizing their second consecutive perfect regular season with a score of 76-68. Key player Kamilla Cardoso contributed significantly with 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Te-Hina Paopao added 14 points to the win. The Gamecocks' achievement marks them as the first team to enter the SEC tournament undefeated multiple times. On the opposing side, Rickea Jackson put up a valiant effort for Tennessee, scoring a game-high 29 points.

Advertisment

Game Highlights and Performances

The game was a showcase of talent and strategy, with South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso leading her team to victory, securing her 13th double-double of the season and the 29th of her career. Te-Hina Paopao's contribution of 14 points also played a crucial role in the win. Despite a strong performance from Tennessee, especially from Rickea Jackson, who scored 29 points, South Carolina's dominant offensive rebounding was a game-changer. They outrebounded Tennessee 57-41, including 26 offensive boards, which led to 14 second chance points.

Tennessee's Resilient Effort

Advertisment

Tennessee displayed resilience and toughness throughout the game. Rickea Jackson's remarkable 29-point performance stood out, with Jewel Spear and Jasmine Powell supporting the offense with 12 points each. However, South Carolina's offensive rebounding proved too much for Tennessee, which finished the regular season with a 17-11 overall record and 10-6 in SEC play. Their performance in this game has set the stage for an anticipated No. 4 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Looking Ahead to the SEC Tournament

As South Carolina prepares to enter the SEC tournament with an undefeated record, they set their sights on continuing their winning streak and securing another championship. Tennessee, on the other hand, looks forward to potentially securing a No. 4 seed in the tournament, aiming to leverage their resilient performance against South Carolina as a springboard for success. With both teams showing significant promise, the upcoming tournament is poised to be a thrilling showcase of women's college basketball talent.