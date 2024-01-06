en English
Sports

South Carolina Women’s Basketball Continues Undefeated Streak with Dominant Victory over Florida

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
The South Carolina women’s basketball team has once again demonstrated their dominance on the court, maintaining their undefeated streak with a hard-fought 89-66 victory over Florida. Commanding the game with impressive statistics, South Carolina established their prowess from the start, leading each quarter and sealing their win with a strong finish in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina’s Clinical Performance

The Gamecocks showcased a balanced offensive and defensive strategy. Their efficiency from the field was evident, notching a 50% field goal percentage, and they were equally adept from the free-throw line with an 86.7% success rate. South Carolina’s three-point game was also on point, hitting 40% of their attempts. The defensive end was equally impressive, with a total of 9 blocked shots, 6 of which were by Ashlyn Watkins, and 8 steals during the game.

Florida’s Struggle and Standout Performer

On the other hand, Florida found themselves struggling with their shooting, finishing with a field goal percentage of just 32.911% and making only 25% of their three-point attempts. Their defensive stats also fell short in comparison to South Carolina’s, with fewer blocked shots and steals. However, Leilani Correa from Florida emerged as a notable performer, single-handedly contributing 28 points to his team.

South Carolina’s Unyielding Winning Streak

Despite committing 18 turnovers, South Carolina’s control of the game remained unchallenged, reaffirming their place atop the AP women’s college basketball poll. This victory marks their 13th win of the season, and their 55th win in the last 56 games, extending their conference winning streak to 17. The game drew a crowd of 4,192 spectators, and was officiated by Denise Brooks, Brenda Pantoja, and Katie Lukanich. Their ambition to overcome last year’s loss in the national semifinals remains a driving force, as they look to make a return to the NCAA Tournament.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

