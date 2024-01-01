en English
South Carolina Tops AP Women’s Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25

South Carolina continues its reign at the apex of the AP Women’s Basketball Poll, securing 34 of the 35 first-place votes. The remaining No. 1 vote went to UCLA, the team that emerged victorious against the then-No. 6 USC, thereby securing their position as the second-ranked team. In the latest shakeup of the rankings, Syracuse University made a triumphant return to the Top 25 at No. 25, after an absence of three years. The team’s impressive victory over then-No. 13 Notre Dame has reignited the prospect of a potential NCAA Tournament bid, a feat last achieved in 2021.

Shifting Rankings and Notable Performances

North Carolina State and Iowa follow closely behind UCLA in the rankings, with Colorado making a significant leap to No. 5 after trouncing then-No. 12 Utah. Baylor has risen to the challenge, pushing their way up to No. 6, while Texas has found itself falling to 10th place, following a loss and the unfortunate injury of star player Rori Harmon.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has made a significant impression on the all-time scoring list, now ranking fifth in Division I. Her prowess on the court extends to the realm of assists, where she now holds the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten all-time records. These achievements have played a pivotal role in Iowa’s 10-game winning streak.

UConn’s Ascendancy

UConn has shown tremendous resolve, bouncing back to No. 12 after a series of successful games. Meanwhile, South Carolina Gamecocks, with a stellar 12-0 record, have demonstrated their dominance on the court. Kamilla Cardoso’s double-double performance led the way in their 73-36 rout of East Carolina. Despite the departure of key players, coach Dawn Staley has managed to maintain the team’s No. 1 ranking, making the Gamecocks one of the seven undefeated teams going into 2024.

Other Contenders

Apart from the top contenders, other teams receiving votes include North Carolina, Washington, Oregon St., Texas A&M, UNLV, Michigan St., Michigan, Miami, Davidson, Mississippi St., and Vanderbilt. This indicates a dynamic and competitive women’s college basketball season, with teams jostling for positions and the future promising more thrilling games.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

