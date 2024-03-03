South Carolina Secures Second Straight Perfect Season, Defeating Tennessee 76-68

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks celebrated an impeccable close to their regular season, securing a 76-68 victory over the Tennessee Lady Vols, marking their second consecutive undefeated season. On Senior Day, stars Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao led the charge, with Cardoso notching her 13th double-double of the season, contributing 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Paopao added 14 points. The game underscored South Carolina's dominance in the SEC, extending their winning streak to 47 consecutive regular-season games.

Dynamic Duo Shines on Senior Day

Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao, in their final regular-season home game, showcased why South Carolina has been unbeatable in the SEC. Cardoso, with her 29th career double-double, and Paopao's strategic playmaking, were instrumental in the Gamecocks' success. Their teamwork and leadership were evident as they led their team to another remarkable victory, a testament to their hard work and dedication throughout their college careers.

Tennessee's Valiant Effort

Despite the loss, the Tennessee Lady Vols displayed resilience and a fighting spirit. Rickea Jackson was particularly outstanding, scoring 29 points and proving to be a formidable force on the court. Teammates Jewel Spear and Jasmine Powell also made significant contributions, each adding 12 points. Tennessee's attempt to upset the top-ranked Gamecocks fell short, but their performance, especially in the fourth quarter, highlighted their potential and determination.

Implications for the SEC Tournament

As the regular season wraps up, attention now turns to the upcoming SEC Tournament. South Carolina's victory over Tennessee not only cements their status as the team to beat but also sets the stage for an exciting tournament. For Tennessee, their strong showing against the top-ranked team could bode well for their tournament prospects, aiming for a No. 4 seed and an opportunity to make a deep run. Both teams will look to carry their regular-season momentum into the tournament, setting up what promises to be an enthralling conclusion to the collegiate basketball season.

The Gamecocks' perfect season and the Lady Vols' resilience highlight the competitive spirit and talent within women's college basketball. As South Carolina looks to continue their dominance, and Tennessee aims to rebound in the SEC Tournament, fans can anticipate more thrilling matchups and standout performances in the weeks to come.