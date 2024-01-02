South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women’s Basketball Poll

The latest Associated Press (AP) women’s basketball poll reveals that South Carolina continues to dominate, retaining its No. 1 position as we usher in the new year. The Gamecocks, who secured 34 out of 35 first-place votes from a national media panel, have clinched the top spot for several weeks. However, they did not earn unanimous acclaim this time, as UCLA managed to scoop one No. 1 vote.

UCLA’s Impressive Performance

UCLA, now ranked No. 2, won the vote following a triumph over the previously sixth-ranked USC. This victory adds to their season’s accomplishments, which include defeating four top-25 teams, both at neutral sites and on the road. The Bruins concluded a robust nonconference record with a win over USC, demonstrating their competitive edge and potential in the ongoing season.

Syracuse’s Entry into Top 25

Syracuse made a notable entry into the Top 25 at No. 25 after defeating then-No. 13 Notre Dame. This triumph marks its first poll appearance since January 2021, sparking hopes of securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since that year.

Other Ranking Shifts

Following UCLA in the rankings are North Carolina State and Iowa. Colorado ascended to No. 5 after defeating then-No. 12 Utah. Baylor also climbed to No. 6 with a victory over then-No. 5 Texas, which plummeted to No. 10 following the loss of star player Rori Harmon to an ACL injury. LSU, Stanford, and USC complete the top ten behind Baylor. Notably, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark moved to fifth on the Division I all-time scoring list with 3,149 points, simultaneously becoming No. 1 on the Big Ten all-time assists list with 904 assists. UConn, after a significant win over then-No. 18 Marquette, climbed three spots to No. 12, signalling recovery from an earlier season slump.

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team, led by Kamilla Cardoso’s double-double performance, has maintained a stellar 12-0 record, demonstrating their unyielding dominance on the court. With several teams vying for positions, the women’s college basketball season promises to be dynamic and competitive.