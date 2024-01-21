South Carolina Football Hires Marquel Blackwell as New Running Backs Coach

South Carolina football has made a strategic move in its coaching staff, hiring Marquel Blackwell as the new running backs coach. Blackwell, who has an impressive track record across the college football landscape, aims to revitalize the Gamecocks' running game that was the weakest in the SEC in 2023.
A Wealth of Experience
Blackwell's coaching journey spans multiple programs, with recent tenure at Texas A&M where the team's rushing offense averaged 136.2 yards per game. Previously, in 2022, he served as the running backs coach at Ole Miss, contributing to a formidable rushing attack that averaged 256.5 yards per game; the third-best nationally and the top in the SEC. His coaching background also includes a three-year stint with the University of Houston, where he held roles as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and two seasons as the running backs coach. Blackwell has also had coaching experiences at Western Kentucky, Toledo, and West Virginia.
Aiming for Revitalization
South Carolina's decision to hire Blackwell comes as the team seeks to breathe new life into its running game. Under Monterio Hardesty, the Gamecocks could muster an average of only 113 rushing yards per game over three seasons. The team also witnessed significant player turnover, with top running backs Marshawn Lloyd and Mario Anderson transferring to other schools. However, the acquisition of Raheim Sanders from Arkansas signifies a positive step towards bolstering their running game.
Preparing for the 2024 Season
As the new running backs coach, Blackwell is ready to hit the ground running in recruiting and preparing for the 2024 season. He emphasizes the importance of fostering a tough, competitive group while ensuring the players take care of the football and their quarterback. He is also eager to work with transfer portal standout Raheim Sanders. With a changing coaching staff and new players coming in, the Gamecocks are gearing up for a fresh start in the 2024 season.