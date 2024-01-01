en English
Sports

South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women’s Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women’s Basketball

In the arena of women’s basketball, the South Carolina team continues to assert their supremacy, holding the number one position in the AP rankings. Garnering 34 out of 35 first-place votes, their consistent performance has been a testament to their prowess and determination on the court. Their stellar 12-0 record and a signature win against the No. 12 Utah Utes, with Kamilla Cardoso leading the charge with 17 points, position them as strong contenders for the 2024 women’s NCAA Tournament.

UCLA and Syracuse Make Notable Strides

UCLA, after a decisive victory over USC, captured the remaining No. 1 vote, establishing themselves as the second-ranked team. Their impressive season performance includes victories over four top-25 teams. Syracuse, on the other hand, has made a triumphant return to the Top 25 at No. 25, their first appearance since January 2021. This followed their victory over then-No. 13 Notre Dame, raising hopes for a potential NCAA Tournament bid, a milestone last achieved in 2021.

Ranking Shifts and Player Achievements

North Carolina State and Iowa trail behind UCLA in the rankings, while Colorado leaps to No. 5 after defeating Utah. Following a victory over Texas, Baylor climbs to No. 6, while Texas grapples with the loss of star player Rori Harmon due to an ACL injury. Rounding up the Top 10 are LSU, Stanford, and USC. Caitlin Clark of Iowa, with an impressive 3,149 points, has made a significant leap in the all-time scoring list, securing the fifth spot in Division I and becoming the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader. UConn, after defeating Marquette, has improved their ranking to No. 12 and is poised to face No. 21 Creighton in an upcoming match.

The Road Ahead

As the teams continue to navigate the season, each game brings opportunities for shifts in rankings and player achievements. The South Carolina team’s dominance sets the bar high, but as demonstrated, rankings can change, and underdogs can rise. It is this unpredictability and the players’ unyielding spirit that keep the fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next game.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

