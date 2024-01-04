en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:37 pm EST
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles

The South Canterbury speedskating team made a significant mark at the New Zealand road championships in Blenheim, outshining other regional teams and clinching 16 titles. This impressive performance, highlighted by three complete podium shutouts, cements South Canterbury’s reputation as a formidable force in the speedskating arena.

Unprecedented Shutouts and Multiple Titles

South Canterbury’s triumph was epitomized by three instances of complete podium shutouts, a feat that underscores their dominance. The cadet boys’ 5000m points race saw Callum Sandri, Brayden Teague, and Zachery Tong standing tall as the top three, while Grace Worner, Lauren Crawford, and Kyla Beveridge mirrored this accomplishment in the cadet girls 5000m points. In the juvenile girls 3000m, Gemma Thornley, Lily Rae, and Oceania Purukamu secured another all-South Canterbury podium.

Record-Breaking Performances

Not only did the South Canterbury team amass multiple titles, but several skaters also set new New Zealand records. Standout athletes such as Callum Sandri and Gemma Thornley made their mark by each securing four individual titles and setting three New Zealand records. This exceptional display of talent and skill further fortified the team’s position in the competition.

South Canterbury’s Road to the Unity Trophy

With such a significant number of victories under their belt, South Canterbury seems well-positioned to retain the Unity Trophy for the 12th consecutive year. Bill Begg, the team spokesman, expressed both satisfaction with the team’s results and anticipation of the upcoming indoor track racing events. Given their current performance, South Canterbury’s chances of holding onto the trophy look promising.

0
New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
1 hour ago
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
For the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national rugby team, the road to the Rugby World Cup has been anything but smooth. Yet, despite a tumultuous year marked by defeats and challenges, the team remains undeterred, demonstrating a resilience that mirrors the very spirit of rugby itself. From Triumph to Turmoil In 2022, the All Blacks
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
AI Takes Over Quizzing: NZ Herald's Innovative Step
2 hours ago
AI Takes Over Quizzing: NZ Herald's Innovative Step
Georgia Lines: An Unprecedented Rise in the Global Music Scene
2 hours ago
Georgia Lines: An Unprecedented Rise in the Global Music Scene
NZD/USD Suffers Amid Strengthening USD; Focus Shifts to Upcoming US Economic Data
2 hours ago
NZD/USD Suffers Amid Strengthening USD; Focus Shifts to Upcoming US Economic Data
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
2 hours ago
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
2 hours ago
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
12 mins
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
16 mins
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
22 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
31 mins
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
1 hour
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
1 hour
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
1 hour
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
1 hour
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
1 hour
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
3 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
4 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
5 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
5 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
5 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
5 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
5 hours
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
5 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app