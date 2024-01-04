South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles

The South Canterbury speedskating team made a significant mark at the New Zealand road championships in Blenheim, outshining other regional teams and clinching 16 titles. This impressive performance, highlighted by three complete podium shutouts, cements South Canterbury’s reputation as a formidable force in the speedskating arena.

Unprecedented Shutouts and Multiple Titles

South Canterbury’s triumph was epitomized by three instances of complete podium shutouts, a feat that underscores their dominance. The cadet boys’ 5000m points race saw Callum Sandri, Brayden Teague, and Zachery Tong standing tall as the top three, while Grace Worner, Lauren Crawford, and Kyla Beveridge mirrored this accomplishment in the cadet girls 5000m points. In the juvenile girls 3000m, Gemma Thornley, Lily Rae, and Oceania Purukamu secured another all-South Canterbury podium.

Record-Breaking Performances

Not only did the South Canterbury team amass multiple titles, but several skaters also set new New Zealand records. Standout athletes such as Callum Sandri and Gemma Thornley made their mark by each securing four individual titles and setting three New Zealand records. This exceptional display of talent and skill further fortified the team’s position in the competition.

South Canterbury’s Road to the Unity Trophy

With such a significant number of victories under their belt, South Canterbury seems well-positioned to retain the Unity Trophy for the 12th consecutive year. Bill Begg, the team spokesman, expressed both satisfaction with the team’s results and anticipation of the upcoming indoor track racing events. Given their current performance, South Canterbury’s chances of holding onto the trophy look promising.