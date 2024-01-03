en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century

When the ocean’s fury stirred, South Bay braced itself for a swell of historic proportions. On Thursday, the waves measured a colossal 2,600 Kilo Joules (KJs), echoing the intensity of past events from 1983, 1988, and earlier in 2023. The mighty waves forced closures of piers in Hermosa and Manhattan, flooded the Redondo Beach bike path, and wreaked havoc in King Harbor, as boats were tossed adrift.

Rescues Amidst the Roar

A fisherman, caught off guard by the swell, was saved from a watery grave by quick-thinking stand-up paddlers after being swept off the breakwall. The incident served as a stark reminder of the sea’s unforgiving nature and the lifesaving role of community vigilance.

Surfers’ Seaborne Saga

Local surfers, seasoned by the rhythm of the waves, drew comparisons to past events, remarking on the swell’s raw power and the sheer volume of water displaced. Veteran surfers, Kip Jerger and Chris Wells, shared their experiences. Jerger, opting for caution, rode smaller waves, while Wells, caught in the crossfire, sustained an ankle injury.

Yet, the daunting conditions did not deter the dedicated. Surfers like Derek Brewer and Alex Fry took unconventional routes, braving the breakwall to ride these monstrous waves. Unprecedented waves were surfed two miles off El Segundo, far from the prying lenses of photographers. Surfer Bob Sievers characterized these waves as a ‘100 year storm,’ marking them for posterity.

The Swell’s Aftermath

The swell raged on through the weekend, with Sunday presenting clear but challenging conditions. Young surfers from Mira Costa’s surf team paddled out, their determination cutting through the tumultuous waters. Breakwall veterans, too, returned to the waves, with some declaring Sunday’s surf the best they’ve ever seen.

The recent swell in South Bay shows the awe-inspiring power of the ocean, its ability to shape landscapes, and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to ride its waves. The scene is set for more such encounters, as surfers and the sea continue their eternal dance.

0
Sports United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
32 seconds ago
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Emerging as a surprising leading scorer in the West Coast Conference (WCC), Michael Ajayi from Pepperdine has outpaced his more famous peers. His average of 17.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in nonconference play has raised eyebrows, even as big names like Aidan Mahaney, Graham Ike, and Tyler Robertson were projected as top scorers at the
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
2 mins ago
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
2 mins ago
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
2 mins ago
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins ago
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
2 mins ago
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
Latest Headlines
World News
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
13 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Welcomed at Great Plains Health
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
32 seconds
Pepperdine's Michael Ajayi Emerges as Unexpected Scoring Leader in WCC
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
35 seconds
Vermont Legislators Kick Off New Session: A Focus on Resiliency and Affordability
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
44 seconds
Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyme Disease Test Provider LetsGetChecked
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
1 min
Healing through Intimacy: A Therapist's Perspective on Sexuality During Illness
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
2 mins
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
2 mins
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
2 mins
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
29 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
41 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app