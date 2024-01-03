South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century

When the ocean’s fury stirred, South Bay braced itself for a swell of historic proportions. On Thursday, the waves measured a colossal 2,600 Kilo Joules (KJs), echoing the intensity of past events from 1983, 1988, and earlier in 2023. The mighty waves forced closures of piers in Hermosa and Manhattan, flooded the Redondo Beach bike path, and wreaked havoc in King Harbor, as boats were tossed adrift.

Rescues Amidst the Roar

A fisherman, caught off guard by the swell, was saved from a watery grave by quick-thinking stand-up paddlers after being swept off the breakwall. The incident served as a stark reminder of the sea’s unforgiving nature and the lifesaving role of community vigilance.

Surfers’ Seaborne Saga

Local surfers, seasoned by the rhythm of the waves, drew comparisons to past events, remarking on the swell’s raw power and the sheer volume of water displaced. Veteran surfers, Kip Jerger and Chris Wells, shared their experiences. Jerger, opting for caution, rode smaller waves, while Wells, caught in the crossfire, sustained an ankle injury.

Yet, the daunting conditions did not deter the dedicated. Surfers like Derek Brewer and Alex Fry took unconventional routes, braving the breakwall to ride these monstrous waves. Unprecedented waves were surfed two miles off El Segundo, far from the prying lenses of photographers. Surfer Bob Sievers characterized these waves as a ‘100 year storm,’ marking them for posterity.

The Swell’s Aftermath

The swell raged on through the weekend, with Sunday presenting clear but challenging conditions. Young surfers from Mira Costa’s surf team paddled out, their determination cutting through the tumultuous waters. Breakwall veterans, too, returned to the waves, with some declaring Sunday’s surf the best they’ve ever seen.

The recent swell in South Bay shows the awe-inspiring power of the ocean, its ability to shape landscapes, and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to ride its waves. The scene is set for more such encounters, as surfers and the sea continue their eternal dance.