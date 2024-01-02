South Africa’s National Football Teams Review 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024

In the wake of the new year, two of South Africa’s national football teams look back on the past year and forward to new opportunities and challenges. The women’s national football team, Banyana Banyana, celebrates a year of significant achievements in 2022 and sets its sights on further triumphs in 2024. Conversely, the men’s team, Bafana Bafana, navigates the tribulations of the past year with renewed optimism for the future under the leadership of Coach Hugo Broos.

Reflecting on Banyana Banyana’s Success

Banyana Banyana has etched a legacy of victories in 2022. Their accomplishments have not only elevated the team’s status on the international stage but also inspired millions of budding female footballers in South Africa. As they welcome 2024, the team is eager to build upon the solid foundation laid in the past year and reach new heights of success.

Bafana Bafana Prepares for Afcon 2024

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana, despite the challenges encountered in the previous year, is bracing for a fresh start. With Coach Hugo Broos at the helm, the team is set to compete in the Afcon tournament, scheduled from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Ivory Coast. The 1996 Champions are making their 12th appearance at the continental event. They will compete against Mali, Tunisia, and Namibia in Group E, kicking off their tournament against Mali on 16 January.

