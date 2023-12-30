South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series

In a surprising turn of events, South Africa has unveiled a largely unfamiliar lineup for the imminent two-test cricket series against New Zealand’s Black Caps in February. The squad excludes the primary players from the team currently battling in a test series against India. This is due to their commitments to a domestic Twenty20 tournament in South Africa that clashes with the New Zealand series.

Critical Absences

The absence of these key performers means the likes of pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Nandre Burger will not participate. Additionally, regular batters Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne will not feature in the series. The South African team will also miss the leadership of captain Dean Elgar, who is set to retire after the series with India.

Neil Brand to Steer the Proteas

The South African team will be led by Neil Brand, who is uncapped at the test level but boasts a first-class batting average of 39.27. The Proteas have opted for a blend of fresh and experienced players to face the Black Caps. The squad includes some players who are part of the ongoing series against India, such as Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, and Zubayr Hamza. Veteran cricketer Khaya Zondo is also included, providing a wealth of test experience to the largely inexperienced squad.

Reinforced Pace Attack and Spin Department

The pace attack will be led by Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson—who have 15 test appearances between them—and will be bolstered by uncapped bowlers Mihlali Mpongwana and Tshepo Moreki. The spin department will include offspinner Dane Piedt, who hasn’t played a test since 2019 and currently plays in the United States, and 37-year-old legspinner Shaun von Berg.

The full South African squad comprises Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, and Khaya Zondo. This series presents an opportunity for these players to prove their worth in the international arena and make a name for themselves in the cricketing world.