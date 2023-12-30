en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cricket

South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:31 pm EST
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series

In a surprising turn of events, South Africa has unveiled a largely unfamiliar lineup for the imminent two-test cricket series against New Zealand’s Black Caps in February. The squad excludes the primary players from the team currently battling in a test series against India. This is due to their commitments to a domestic Twenty20 tournament in South Africa that clashes with the New Zealand series.

Critical Absences

The absence of these key performers means the likes of pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Nandre Burger will not participate. Additionally, regular batters Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne will not feature in the series. The South African team will also miss the leadership of captain Dean Elgar, who is set to retire after the series with India.

Neil Brand to Steer the Proteas

The South African team will be led by Neil Brand, who is uncapped at the test level but boasts a first-class batting average of 39.27. The Proteas have opted for a blend of fresh and experienced players to face the Black Caps. The squad includes some players who are part of the ongoing series against India, such as Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, and Zubayr Hamza. Veteran cricketer Khaya Zondo is also included, providing a wealth of test experience to the largely inexperienced squad.

Reinforced Pace Attack and Spin Department

The pace attack will be led by Duanne Olivier and Dane Paterson—who have 15 test appearances between them—and will be bolstered by uncapped bowlers Mihlali Mpongwana and Tshepo Moreki. The spin department will include offspinner Dane Piedt, who hasn’t played a test since 2019 and currently plays in the United States, and 37-year-old legspinner Shaun von Berg.

The full South African squad comprises Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, and Khaya Zondo. This series presents an opportunity for these players to prove their worth in the international arena and make a name for themselves in the cricketing world.

0
Cricket South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies

By Salman Khan

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023

By Salman Khan

A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?

By Salman Khan

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023

By Salman Khan

Rain Plays Spoilsport in Sydney Sixers Vs Thunder BBL Match ...
@Cricket · 3 hours
Rain Plays Spoilsport in Sydney Sixers Vs Thunder BBL Match ...
heart comment 0
Justin Langer Equates IPL to Olympics: A New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants

By Salman Khan

Justin Langer Equates IPL to Olympics: A New Chapter with Lucknow Super Giants
The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar

By Salman Khan

The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar
South Africa’s Test Team Gears Up for New Zealand Series with Seven Uncapped Players

By Salman Khan

South Africa's Test Team Gears Up for New Zealand Series with Seven Uncapped Players
South Africa’s Cricket Shifts Strategies Amid Two-Test Series Prevalence

By Salman Khan

South Africa's Cricket Shifts Strategies Amid Two-Test Series Prevalence
Latest Headlines
World News
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
1 min
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
3 mins
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
4 mins
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
6 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
7 mins
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
7 mins
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
8 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
9 mins
Apple Watch Saves Life: Former Animator's Heart Attack Survival Story
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
9 mins
Premier League Round-up: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Others Secure Crucial Wins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
58 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app