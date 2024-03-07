Sourav Ganguly and Sourav Ghosal Discuss Winning Mentality at RevSportz Conclave in Kolkata

Kolkata witnessed an iconic meeting of minds as legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly and squash champion Sourav Ghosal shared insights on handling pressure and the essence of winning at the RevSportz's Trailblazers 2.0 Conclave. This unique dialogue, titled 'Sourav Calling Sourav', brought together two of India's most celebrated athletes in a candid conversation about sports, pressure, and success.

Champions on Pressure and Winning

Ganguly, known for his transformative leadership in Indian cricket, emphasized that sports have evolved beyond mere participation. "If you want to be treated as a champion, you have to win," Ganguly stated, highlighting the competitive nature of modern sports. He reflected on his cricketing journey, including his comeback in 1996 with consecutive Test centuries, underscoring resilience and a hunger for victory.

Connection Through Sports

The two sports icons delved into how their paths crossed despite their different sports disciplines. Ghosal, a two-time Asian Games gold-medalist, expressed his admiration for Ganguly's mental strength and shared his identification with cricketer Rahul Dravid's methodical approach. This connection, despite their busy schedules and the physical distance in Kolkata, underscores the universal aspects of sports such as discipline, pressure management, and the pursuit of excellence.

Impact Beyond the Field

The conversation was not just about personal achievements but also shed light on the broader implications of sports on society. By discussing the transition from participation to the necessity to win, Ganguly and Ghosal highlighted the evolving standards in sports and how these standards motivate young athletes to strive for excellence. Their discussion serves as a beacon for upcoming sports personalities, emphasizing the importance of mental fortitude, strategic thinking, and the relentless pursuit of success.

The candid exchange between Ganguly and Ghosal at the RevSportz Conclave not only provided rare insights into the minds of champions but also underscored the changing landscape of sports where winning is paramount. As Kolkata hosted this remarkable dialogue, the message was clear: the path to becoming a champion is paved with determination, resilience, and an unwavering will to win.