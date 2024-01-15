Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes

Soudal Quick-Step, the Belgian cycling powerhouse, once a force to reckon with in classics such as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders, has now set its sights on grand tours. This shift in strategy has been marked by Remco Evenepoel’s triumphant victory at the Vuelta a Espa�a in 2022. Evenepoel, at just 23, is now being touted as a strong contender for the Tour de France, aiming to be the first Belgian to clinch the title since Lucien van Impe’s victory in 1976.

Internal Dynamics and Challenges

The team, however, has not been immune to internal tensions. Reports of budget pressures, contract discussions, and disagreements between Evenepoel’s agent, who also happens to be his father, and team manager Patrick Lefevere have emerged. Lefevere, though, maintains that the relationship with Evenepoel is now on an even keel, asserting that being close friends is not a prerequisite for a productive manager-rider dynamic.

A Change of Guard

With Lefevere contemplating retirement, there has been a change in the team’s management structure. The appointment of J�rgen For� as COO signals a transition phase. While talks of a merger with Jumbo-Visma did not bear fruit, Lefevere assures that the team’s financial future is secure until the end of 2027, thanks to majority shareholder Zdenek Bakala.

Riders’ Plans for the 2024 Season

As the team gears up for the 2024 season, the focus is on grand tours, with Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel eyeing the Tour de France. Alaphilippe is keen to overcome the challenges of the previous seasons, with the Tour Down Under serving as his litmus test. Mikel Landa has been confirmed as the GC leader for the 2024 Vuelta a Espa�a. Alongside, he will be supporting Evenepoel on the mountain stages of the Tour de France. Dylan Groenewegen and Caleb Ewan have also chalked out their plans for the season, aiming to avoid clashes on Jayco AlUla. The team has undergone significant changes with new additions and departures, marking a rebuilding phase over the past two to three years.