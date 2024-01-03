en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan’s Championship Sneakers in ‘Dynasty Collection’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan’s Championship Sneakers in ‘Dynasty Collection’

Sotheby’s is poised to write a new chapter in sports memorabilia auction history as it opens the bidding for the “Dynasty Collection” – a unique collection of sneakers worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during each of his six NBA Championship victories. These iconic sneakers were originally gifted to Tim Hallam, the Chicago Bulls’ PR executive, after each championship win starting from 1991, as part of a tradition initiated by Jordan himself. The collection is now making its way to the public auction block after a previous anonymous buyer acquired it from Hallam.

The Dynasty Collection: A Journey Through Championships

Each sneaker in the collection corresponds to a different championship year, with models including the Air Jordan 6 from 1991, Air Jordan 7 from 1992, and so on, up to the Air Jordan 14 from 1998. More than just merchandise, they symbolize the triumphs of one of basketball’s greatest players, encapsulating each victory in physical form. The shoes are not merely tokens of Jordan’s athletic prowess; they also bear his signature, adding to their historic and monetary value.

Global Exhibition and Upcoming Auction

To ascertain the true value of these iconic pieces of sports memorabilia, Sotheby’s decided to open the bidding to the public. But before the auction, the collection was taken on a worldwide tour, offering Jordan’s fans and prospective bidders an opportunity to witness the sneakers’ craftsmanship and historic significance up close. The auction is scheduled to start on February 2, with the estimated final price ranging between $7 million and $10 million.

Jordan Memorabilia: A Lucrative Market

The significance of this auction extends beyond the sale of the Dynasty Collection itself. The record-breaking sale of a pair of Air Jordan 13s for $2.2 million in 2023 marked the highest price ever paid for a pair of sneakers, epitomizing the lucrative market for Jordan memorabilia. This upcoming auction will undoubtedly put the spotlight on the secondary market for Jordan sneakers, where iconic colorways and rare models continue to fetch exorbitant prices.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
14 seconds ago
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
In a gripping Conference Carolinas wrestling match at Eleazer Arena, the ninth-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team emerged victorious over Newberry with a decisive score of 27-15. This win marks a significant improvement in the Braves’ standing against the Wolves, bringing their overall record to a solid 7-11. UNC Pembroke has now claimed victory in five
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
5 mins ago
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
5 mins ago
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
40 seconds ago
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Ski Resorts Worldwide Gear Up for Winter Season
3 mins ago
Ski Resorts Worldwide Gear Up for Winter Season
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
4 mins ago
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Latest Headlines
World News
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
14 seconds
UNC Pembroke Wrestling Triumphs Over Newberry: A Season of Success
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
31 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir Paves Way for North Zone Unit of National Institute of Virology
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
40 seconds
Kamille, Former NWA World Women's Champion, Becomes a Free Agent: WWE Shows Interest
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
1 min
Kentucky's Senate Bill 6: An Educational Reform or a Diversion from Pressing Issues?
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
2 mins
DONNA Marathon 2024: Running Towards a World Without Breast Cancer
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
2 mins
Hologram Sciences and Mayo Clinic Partner to Combat Malnutrition in Surgical Recovery
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
2 mins
Nigeria 2023 Round-Up: Celebrity Marriages Ending, Davido's Frog Pendant, and More
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
3 mins
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman Grapples with Terminal Illness and Contemplates Assisted Dying
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
3 mins
Housing Reforms Meet Resistance in Albany Amid New York City's Housing Crisis
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
45 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app