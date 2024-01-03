Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan’s Championship Sneakers in ‘Dynasty Collection’

Sotheby’s is poised to write a new chapter in sports memorabilia auction history as it opens the bidding for the “Dynasty Collection” – a unique collection of sneakers worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during each of his six NBA Championship victories. These iconic sneakers were originally gifted to Tim Hallam, the Chicago Bulls’ PR executive, after each championship win starting from 1991, as part of a tradition initiated by Jordan himself. The collection is now making its way to the public auction block after a previous anonymous buyer acquired it from Hallam.

The Dynasty Collection: A Journey Through Championships

Each sneaker in the collection corresponds to a different championship year, with models including the Air Jordan 6 from 1991, Air Jordan 7 from 1992, and so on, up to the Air Jordan 14 from 1998. More than just merchandise, they symbolize the triumphs of one of basketball’s greatest players, encapsulating each victory in physical form. The shoes are not merely tokens of Jordan’s athletic prowess; they also bear his signature, adding to their historic and monetary value.

Global Exhibition and Upcoming Auction

To ascertain the true value of these iconic pieces of sports memorabilia, Sotheby’s decided to open the bidding to the public. But before the auction, the collection was taken on a worldwide tour, offering Jordan’s fans and prospective bidders an opportunity to witness the sneakers’ craftsmanship and historic significance up close. The auction is scheduled to start on February 2, with the estimated final price ranging between $7 million and $10 million.

Jordan Memorabilia: A Lucrative Market

The significance of this auction extends beyond the sale of the Dynasty Collection itself. The record-breaking sale of a pair of Air Jordan 13s for $2.2 million in 2023 marked the highest price ever paid for a pair of sneakers, epitomizing the lucrative market for Jordan memorabilia. This upcoming auction will undoubtedly put the spotlight on the secondary market for Jordan sneakers, where iconic colorways and rare models continue to fetch exorbitant prices.