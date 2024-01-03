Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park

At the eighth and final round of the Yorkshire Points Series, cyclo-cross racer Sophie Thackray emerged victorious, stamping her dominance on the series with an impeccable record. The 24-year-old from Eldwick, despite missing two rounds, won all six races she participated in, catapulting her to the overall series title.

Strategic Victory at Peel Park

Thackray’s triumph at Bradford’s Peel Park wasn’t merely a result of brute force or sheer talent. A strategic approach underlined her victory, where she maintained a steady pace and chose the opportune moment to surge ahead. This strategy enabled her to extend her lead towards the end of the race, propelling her to her sixth win for the series.

Juggling Racing and a Career

Working as a trainee physiotherapist, Thackray’s Saturday work commitments prevented her from participating in the National Trophy Series. Despite this, her success in the Yorkshire Points Series is a testament to her prowess, given her limited racing schedule. As she gears up for the National Championships in Falkirk, the racing world eagerly anticipates her performance.

Contributing to DAS Handsling Bikes

Thackray is not just a solo racer. She is also a part of the DAS Handsling Bikes road racing team, working as a domestique rider. In this role, she hopes to contribute significantly to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

Oliver Barker’s Solid Performance

Another Eldwick native, Oliver Barker, impressed at the Peel Park race by securing third place in the men’s junior race. A student at Bingley Grammar School, Barker demonstrated exceptional technical skills navigating the challenging course, leveraging his light frame to his advantage.

As a rider for the Shibden Cycling Club, Barker’s podium finish at Peel Park is indicative of his potential and promise for future races. His performance is a reminder of the wealth of talent coming from Eldwick, as the local community celebrates not one, but two remarkable racers.