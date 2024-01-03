en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cycling

Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Sophie Thackray Dominates Yorkshire Points Series, Oliver Barker Impresses at Peel Park

At the eighth and final round of the Yorkshire Points Series, cyclo-cross racer Sophie Thackray emerged victorious, stamping her dominance on the series with an impeccable record. The 24-year-old from Eldwick, despite missing two rounds, won all six races she participated in, catapulting her to the overall series title.

Strategic Victory at Peel Park

Thackray’s triumph at Bradford’s Peel Park wasn’t merely a result of brute force or sheer talent. A strategic approach underlined her victory, where she maintained a steady pace and chose the opportune moment to surge ahead. This strategy enabled her to extend her lead towards the end of the race, propelling her to her sixth win for the series.

Juggling Racing and a Career

Working as a trainee physiotherapist, Thackray’s Saturday work commitments prevented her from participating in the National Trophy Series. Despite this, her success in the Yorkshire Points Series is a testament to her prowess, given her limited racing schedule. As she gears up for the National Championships in Falkirk, the racing world eagerly anticipates her performance.

Contributing to DAS Handsling Bikes

Thackray is not just a solo racer. She is also a part of the DAS Handsling Bikes road racing team, working as a domestique rider. In this role, she hopes to contribute significantly to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

Oliver Barker’s Solid Performance

Another Eldwick native, Oliver Barker, impressed at the Peel Park race by securing third place in the men’s junior race. A student at Bingley Grammar School, Barker demonstrated exceptional technical skills navigating the challenging course, leveraging his light frame to his advantage.

As a rider for the Shibden Cycling Club, Barker’s podium finish at Peel Park is indicative of his potential and promise for future races. His performance is a reminder of the wealth of talent coming from Eldwick, as the local community celebrates not one, but two remarkable racers.

0
Cycling Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scott's Genius ST Trail Bike: A Blend of Performance and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Cycling 2024: Tech Trends and Innovations Reshaping the Industry

By Salman Khan

Tragedy On Two Wheels: Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Tragic Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Hoskins: Husband Rohan Dennis Charged

By Salman Khan

Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's ...
@Australia · 21 hours
Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's ...
heart comment 0
Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel Triumphs in Belize’s New Year’s Day Cycling Classic

By Salman Khan

Kent 'Bob' Gabourel Triumphs in Belize's New Year's Day Cycling Classic
Decorated Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife’s Death

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Decorated Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death
Ex-World Champion Cyclist Charged Over Wife’s Death in Tragic Incident

By Salman Khan

Ex-World Champion Cyclist Charged Over Wife's Death in Tragic Incident
Bike-Jacking Epidemic: A Rising Threat to Cyclists

By Salman Khan

Bike-Jacking Epidemic: A Rising Threat to Cyclists
Latest Headlines
World News
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
9 seconds
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
10 seconds
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
10 seconds
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
14 seconds
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
15 seconds
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
20 seconds
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
32 seconds
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care
46 seconds
URSO: A Novel Gaming App Revolutionizing Mental Health Care
Montgomery City Council Tackles Gun Violence and Economic Growth in 2024 Kickoff
49 seconds
Montgomery City Council Tackles Gun Violence and Economic Growth in 2024 Kickoff
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app