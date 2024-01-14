en English
Sports

Sony Open: Keegan Bradley Shares Lead with Grayson Murray

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Former PGA Champion Keegan Bradley demonstrated a remarkable performance at the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii. He secured the third round tied for the lead with Grayson Murray, thanks to his successful back-to-back birdies. Bradley’s outstanding game included eight birdies and a seven-under par 63. His final two birdies, a seven-footer at the 17th hole and a two-putt from 42 feet at the 18th hole, were of particular significance. These decisive finishes on the par-three 17th and par-five 18th secured his shared position at the top of the leaderboard with Murray.

Shared Lead and the Pursuit of Victory

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray, who share the lead at the Sony Open, are both chasing significant victories. Bradley seeks his third PGA Tour title in the last 16 months. On the other hand, Murray, despite having faced personal challenges, including a drinking problem and a scooter accident, is aiming for his second PGA Tour win. He remains dedicated to his sobriety and draws inspiration from other players who have overcome similar struggles.

Anticipation Builds for Final Round

The final round at Waialae promises high stakes, with six players within three shots of the lead. Among those still in contention is Chris Kirk, who won The Sentry last week. Taiga Semikawa, playing on a Sony Open sponsor exemption, is also in the group at 11 under. Semikawa, named after Tiger Woods, emulates his aggressive style of play. In this highly competitive field, players will be vying to make birdies and stay focused. The tournament is poised for an exciting conclusion, with Bradley’s successful third round keeping him in contention for the championship as the event progresses.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

