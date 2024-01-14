en English
Sports

Sony Open in Hawaii Sees Bradley and Murray as Co-leaders

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:45 pm EST
The Sony Open in Hawaii, a prestigious event in the golfing calendar held at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, is witnessing a noteworthy shift in its leaderboard as the tournament progresses into its third round. Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray, two prominent names in international golf, have emerged as the new co-leaders, both managing to reach a score of 14-under 196.

Unprecedented Performance

Bradley, demonstrating his prowess on the green, shot an impressive 7-under 63, while Murray was not far behind, delivering a 6-under 64. Their performances have not only earned them the top spots on the leaderboard but also made them the first 54-hole co-leaders at the Sony Open since 2016, marking a significant milestone in the tournament’s history. These swift advancements on the leaderboard underline the unpredictability and exciting dynamism of golf, where a few strokes can dramatically alter the course of the competition.

Hot on Their Heels

Just a stroke behind the leaders, Sam Stevens stands as a robust contender. Matching Bradley’s round of 7-under, Stevens has positioned himself within striking distance of the top spot, promising a thrilling final round. His performance, coupled with the narrow gap separating him from the leaders, adds a layer of intrigue to the tournament’s concluding phase.

High Stakes and Viewing Options

The stakes are high at the Sony Open, with an $8.3 million total purse on the line. The winner stands to receive $1.494 million from a field of 144 players, adding a significant financial incentive to the prestige of winning. For golf enthusiasts looking to catch the final round, detailed information regarding tee times and viewing options will be provided, ensuring they don’t miss out on this exciting conclusion to the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

