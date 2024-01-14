Sony Open in Hawaii Sees Bradley and Murray as Co-leaders

The Sony Open in Hawaii, a prestigious event in the golfing calendar held at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, is witnessing a noteworthy shift in its leaderboard as the tournament progresses into its third round. Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray, two prominent names in international golf, have emerged as the new co-leaders, both managing to reach a score of 14-under 196.

Unprecedented Performance

Bradley, demonstrating his prowess on the green, shot an impressive 7-under 63, while Murray was not far behind, delivering a 6-under 64. Their performances have not only earned them the top spots on the leaderboard but also made them the first 54-hole co-leaders at the Sony Open since 2016, marking a significant milestone in the tournament’s history. These swift advancements on the leaderboard underline the unpredictability and exciting dynamism of golf, where a few strokes can dramatically alter the course of the competition.

Hot on Their Heels

Just a stroke behind the leaders, Sam Stevens stands as a robust contender. Matching Bradley’s round of 7-under, Stevens has positioned himself within striking distance of the top spot, promising a thrilling final round. His performance, coupled with the narrow gap separating him from the leaders, adds a layer of intrigue to the tournament’s concluding phase.

High Stakes and Viewing Options

The stakes are high at the Sony Open, with an $8.3 million total purse on the line. The winner stands to receive $1.494 million from a field of 144 players, adding a significant financial incentive to the prestige of winning. For golf enthusiasts looking to catch the final round, detailed information regarding tee times and viewing options will be provided, ensuring they don’t miss out on this exciting conclusion to the Sony Open in Hawaii.