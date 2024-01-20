Sonny Onoo Reflects on His Time in WCW and the Women's Division

In the world of professional wrestling, few personalities are as enigmatic as Sonny Onoo. The former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) manager recently delved into his experiences managing the legendary Bull Nakano, particularly during her intense matches against WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, also known as Alundra Blayze. During a candid Q&A for AdFreeShows, Onoo shed light on his journey in the WCW, with particular emphasis on the women's division.

Physicality and Resilience in Women's Wrestling

Onoo vividly recounted the high-octane matches between Bull Nakano and Madusa. He described the encounters as extremely stiff, a testament to the physicality inherent in the sport. Onoo highlighted the brutal clotheslines, bodyslams, and a double stomp move executed from the top rope, moves that require significant resilience and strength. His words painted a vivid image of the toughness of the women wrestlers, a quality often underestimated in the male-dominated wrestling industry.

The Abandoned Plans of the WCW Women's Division

Onoo also provided a glimpse into the backstage politics and planning that shaped the WCW women's division. He revealed that Akira Hokuto was crowned the first WCW Women's Champion, with initial plans crafted for Madusa to challenge her in Japan. However, these plans were abruptly cancelled, for reasons Onoo did not specify, leaving the storyline incomplete and the women's division short-lived.

Unlocking the Potential of Women's Wrestling

Onoo's reflections offer a profound insight into the potential and challenges of the WCW women's division during its existence. His account, while a tribute to the extraordinary talents of Bull Nakano and Madusa, also serves as a stark reminder of the barriers that women's wrestling faced and continues to face. Yet, as Onoo's reminiscence suggests, the indomitable spirit of the women wrestlers perseveres, providing a ray of hope for the future of women's wrestling.