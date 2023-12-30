Sonny Bill Williams Supports Joey Manu’s Potential Cross-Code Switch

Sonny Bill Williams, the cross-code sports icon, has publicly thrown his weight behind Joey Manu’s potential temporary transition from rugby league to rugby union. In an exclusive interaction with The Sydney Morning Herald, Williams made a strong case for Manu’s exploration of opportunities beyond his current sporting domain, especially in light of a lucrative offer from Japan.

Williams Advocates for Sporting Versatility

Williams, who himself has had successful stints in rugby league, rugby union, boxing, and even a brief sojourn in Japanese rugby, believes that athletes of Manu’s stature should be encouraged to maximize their earnings and skills through diverse sporting experiences. Drawing parallels with his own journey, Williams recalled his transition from the Bulldogs to Toulon in European rugby in 2008 and his time with the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan in 2012.

Journey to Japan: A Potential Game-Changer

Known for its rigorous training regimes and emphasis on skill development, the Japanese rugby environment, according to Williams, has the potential to transform Manu into an even more accomplished rugby league player upon his return. Williams is universally lauded for his achievements, including two premierships with the Bulldogs and Roosters, and two World Cups with the All Blacks.

Value of Stepping Out of Comfort Zone

While acknowledging the challenges of stepping out of his comfort zone, Williams praised Manu for considering the Japanese offer and suggested that such experiences could only enhance his abilities and broaden his perspective. He also expressed his hope that the NRL and the Roosters would devise strategies to retain talents like Manu within the sport, thereby enriching the game and benefitting the players themselves.