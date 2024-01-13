en English
Africa

Sonnie Badu’s Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars’ AFCON 2024 Campaign

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign

In a digital missive to the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, gospel artist Sonnie Badu has outlined a six-pronged strategy as they gear up for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024. This guidance, replete with cultural and sporting wisdom, comes at a crucial juncture for the team as they seek to claim their fifth continental title.

Badu’s Six-Point Guide

Badu’s first directive for the Black Stars is a call for reduction in social media usage, a step designed to enhance focus and minimize distractions. Secondly, he advises the team to limit time spent chatting with partners, emphasizing the need for adequate rest and mental preparation.

As his advice progresses, Badu’s third point veers towards the spiritual, cautioning against sneaking women into their rooms, warning of potential spiritual drainage. His fourth point underscores the importance of unity and mutual respect among the team members, a vital ingredient for any successful sporting endeavor.

The fifth item in Badu’s guide encourages the players to compete with passion, to fight until the final whistle. His final piece of advice, unsurprisingly, is an exhortation to the Black Stars to aim to win the tournament, to strive for nothing less than the ultimate goal.

Badu’s Rallying Cry

Badu, a staunch supporter of the Black Stars, emphasized his support by sharing photos of himself and the team clad in kente cloth, a significant symbol of Ghanaian culture. With the rallying cry ‘Go, Black Stars, go!’, he has thrown his weight behind the team’s AFCON 2024 campaign.

The Road to AFCON 2024

The Black Stars’ journey at AFCON 2024 will commence in Group B, where they will face off against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. All the matches will unfold at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium in Le Plateau. With the memory of previous tournaments and the pressure of expectations, the Black Stars’ 2024 campaign promises to be a riveting saga of African football.

Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

