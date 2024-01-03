Son Pak Fu’s Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap

One of the most promising names in the horse racing circuit, Son Pak Fu, is set for the Class Two Albatross Handicap at Happy Valley on Thursday night. Trained by Benno Yung Tin-pang, this five-year-old steed has been on a remarkable winning streak, surprising even his trainer with his heart and will to win. The horse, ridden by Jerry Chau Chun-lok, has won six out of his last ten starts since February of the previous year, rising from a rating of 43 in Class Four to an impressive 96.

Son Pak Fu’s Rise to Prominence

Son Pak Fu’s journey to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary. This season, he became the first horse to register four consecutive Happy Valley victories, winning the Class Three Incheon Handicap (1,200m) by three lengths. Yung attributed this form turnaround to a mix of greater maturity and a subtle gear change. Son Pak Fu’s victories have not just been limited to Happy Valley. The horse has shown his mettle at various races over the past three years, including at Sha Tin, where he has achieved multiple wins and top placements.

The Million-Dollar Dream

Yung’s aim for Son Pak Fu extends beyond individual race victories. The trainer has his sights set on the DBS x Manulife Million Challenge, a competition with a whopping HK$1 million first prize. This challenge allocates points based on top-four finishes in certain races, and Son Pak Fu currently holds the fourth rank. With the strong momentum behind him and the financial reward in sight, Son Pak Fu’s upcoming race holds a lot of promise.

The Challenge Ahead

In the upcoming Albatross Handicap, Son Pak Fu will carry the top weight alongside Howdeepisyourlove, a horse from John Size’s stable. This rival is now 10 pounds better off after a defeat in their last encounter. Other notable contenders include Nordic Dragon and Majestic Star. Nordic Dragon, in particular, a HK$7 million purchase, will be looking to improve on his current season’s performance. Despite the competition, Son Pak Fu’s previous victories and consistent form make him a strong contender in the race.