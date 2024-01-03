en English
Kyrgyzstan

'Son-Kul' Team Triumphs in Kok-Boru Regional Tournament, Eyes National Victory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
‘Son-Kul’ Team Triumphs in Kok-Boru Regional Tournament, Eyes National Victory

In the majestic region of Naryn, the thrilling gallops and competitive roars of the traditional Kyrgyz horse game, kok-boru, echoed across the valleys. The region recently witnessed the qualifying rounds of this exhilarating game, a testament to the undying spirit of Kyrgyz heritage.

‘Son-Kul’ Triumphs

Amidst the fervor and anticipation, the ‘Son-Kul’ team from Ak-Talaa district emerged victorious. Claiming the top spot in the inter-district tournament, they galloped their way to glory, leaving competitors in their wake. This significant victory did not just earn them laurels, but also a coveted place in the national tournament. Scheduled to take place on February 18, 2024, the national tournament is a stage where the best kok-boru teams from across Kyrgyzstan come together to compete for the ultimate honor.

Regional Qualifying Tours

Revealing the strategy behind these regional rounds, Kuban Karagulova, the president of the Kok-Boru Federation in Ak-Talaa district, mentioned that the Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan had initiated regional qualifying tours. This strategic move was to select the most deserving teams for the national competition, ensuring a high-quality, competitive tournament.

A Journey to Success

The ‘Son-Kul’ team’s journey to success was not easy. Their path was paved with challenging matches against formidable teams from the Jumgal and At-Bashy districts. However, their indomitable spirit and unyielding determination led them to victory. Now, with their sights set on the national level, the ‘Son-Kul’ team is preparing to gallop onto the grand stage, carrying with them the pride and hopes of their district.

Kyrgyzstan Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

