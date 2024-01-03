‘Son-Kul’ Team Triumphs in Kok-Boru Regional Tournament, Eyes National Victory

In the majestic region of Naryn, the thrilling gallops and competitive roars of the traditional Kyrgyz horse game, kok-boru, echoed across the valleys. The region recently witnessed the qualifying rounds of this exhilarating game, a testament to the undying spirit of Kyrgyz heritage.

‘Son-Kul’ Triumphs

Amidst the fervor and anticipation, the ‘Son-Kul’ team from Ak-Talaa district emerged victorious. Claiming the top spot in the inter-district tournament, they galloped their way to glory, leaving competitors in their wake. This significant victory did not just earn them laurels, but also a coveted place in the national tournament. Scheduled to take place on February 18, 2024, the national tournament is a stage where the best kok-boru teams from across Kyrgyzstan come together to compete for the ultimate honor.

Regional Qualifying Tours

Revealing the strategy behind these regional rounds, Kuban Karagulova, the president of the Kok-Boru Federation in Ak-Talaa district, mentioned that the Kok-Boru Federation of Kyrgyzstan had initiated regional qualifying tours. This strategic move was to select the most deserving teams for the national competition, ensuring a high-quality, competitive tournament.

A Journey to Success

The ‘Son-Kul’ team’s journey to success was not easy. Their path was paved with challenging matches against formidable teams from the Jumgal and At-Bashy districts. However, their indomitable spirit and unyielding determination led them to victory. Now, with their sights set on the national level, the ‘Son-Kul’ team is preparing to gallop onto the grand stage, carrying with them the pride and hopes of their district.