Son Honors Father's Legacy as New Coach of Undefeated Pine Ridge Middle Boys Basketball Team

In the hallowed halls of Pine Ridge Middle School, a legacy echoes through the air, and a son steps forward to honor his father's memory. DeAndrei Carson has taken the reins as the new coach of the boys basketball team, following in the footsteps of the late, great Rich Gibson, fondly remembered as 'Coach Rich.' A respected figure in the community, Coach Rich passed away in November 2022, leaving behind a void that his son is now determined to fill.

A Legacy of Leadership

Coach Rich was a beacon of inspiration, guiding the Pine Ridge community through his illustrious coaching career in football and basketball. His influence reached far beyond the court, touching the lives of countless students and shaping the very fabric of the school's athletic programs. DeAndrei, who previously worked alongside his father and Travis Barnes, feels ready to carry the torch, attributing his preparedness to his father's mentorship and deliberate guidance.

Under DeAndrei's leadership, the Pine Ridge Middle boys basketball team has completed an undefeated regular season with a 12-0 record, an impressive feat that has earned them titles as District Champions and PAC Regular Season Champions. The team, supported by coaches Stephen Lauro and Charles Johnson, is set to play its first playoff game against Chapin Middle on February 8.

Humility and Hard Work: The Team's Core Values

As the team prepares for the playoffs, Coach DeAndrei emphasizes humility and hard work as the cornerstones of their success. He expresses gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the players' lives and to continue his father's legacy. "I am incredibly proud of what these boys have achieved," he says. "Their dedication and perseverance are a testament to the values my father instilled in us."

An Enduring Tribute: The Coach Rich Outdoor Basketball Court

In memory of Coach Rich, Pine Ridge Middle School is completing an outdoor basketball court, funded in part by a kickball tournament. This court serves as a tribute to the foundation Coach Rich laid for the boys basketball program and the countless lives he touched. It stands as a reminder of the enduring impact of a great coach and the power of community.

As the Pine Ridge Middle boys basketball team embarks on their playoff journey, they carry with them the spirit of Coach Rich and the lessons he imparted. With Coach DeAndrei at the helm, the team is poised to make history and honor the legacy of a man who left an indelible mark on the Pine Ridge community.

In the grand tapestry of life, there are stories that transcend the ordinary, resonating deeply with the human spirit. The tale of Coach Rich and his son, DeAndrei, is one such story - a testament to the power of legacy, the importance of community, and the enduring bond between father and son.