Sports

Somerset County Cricket Club Hosts Exclusive Events for Members

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Embarking on a new year, Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCCC) is all set to welcome their fans and members with two exclusive events. The first occasion, a Members’ Lunch, is slated to take place in Stragglers Coffee House on Thursday, January 25. The event, commencing at 12:30 pm, will feature SCCC’s Head Grounds Person, Nick Pepper, as the guest speaker. This social gathering will allow members to engage in lively conversations while enjoying a diverse array of food and drink available for purchase.

A Day to Remember at SCCC

In addition to the Members’ Lunch, SCCC is also hosting a Member Open Day at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Monday, January 15th. This complimentary event is an open invitation for all cricket enthusiasts to delve deeper into the world of cricket. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the club’s facilities and gain unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, providing an intimate look at the inner workings of the club.

Membership for the 2024 Season

The Member Open Day also presents a golden opportunity for members to secure their Membership for the 2024 season. Memberships are crucial for those who want to stay connected with the SCCC, offering them benefits and exclusive access throughout the season. Members interested in both the lunch and open day events are encouraged to confirm their attendance and register their interest through the Somerset County Cricket Club’s website.

Cricket Beyond SCCC

In related news, Brody Brigden from Bridgwater Cricket Club has been selected to represent Somerset County Cricket U15s on their upcoming tour to Sri Lanka. In an effort to subsidize the costs of the tour, a raffle is being organized with 100% of ticket sales sold by Brody going towards his trip. Bridgwater CC is calling for support in purchasing raffle tickets to help fund the tour.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

