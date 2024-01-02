Somerset Briar Jumpers Triumph Over Somerset Christian Cougars in Chain Rock Classic

On a chilly winter evening, the heated battle for supremacy at the Chain Rock Classic in Pineville saw the Somerset Briar Jumpers emerge victorious over the Somerset Christian Cougars, with a resounding 86-34 scoreline. The duel was notably marked by the Jumpers’ robust comeback after their recent setback against Powell County. The team’s high energy and balanced scoring approach proved instrumental in their success.

Stepping Up to the Plate

The Briar Jumpers’ win was emblematic of resilience and collective effort, as highlighted by Head Coach Ryan Young. Their performance was characterized by a dynamic mix of offensive and defensive strategies, with each player bringing their A-game to the court. The highlight of the match was Ben Godby’s double-double, which included 20 points and 15 rebounds, demonstrating his vital role in the team’s triumph.

Contributors to Victory

Anchoring the Jumpers’ offense, Indred Whitaker, Jamison Coomer, and Josh Lewis were significant contributors to the game’s high score. While their individual contributions varied, their cumulative impact played a pivotal role in overpowering the Cougars. On the other side, the Cougars’ top scorer, Elijah Brummett, managed to score 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to tilt the game in their favor.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, the Somerset Briar Jumpers improved their record to 9-3 and are poised to face Rockcastle County on the road. In contrast, the Somerset Christian Cougars, now with a 5-6 record, are gearing up to host Wayne County. The two teams are scheduled to lock horns again on January 9 in the 12th Region All “A” Classic, promising another exciting clash.