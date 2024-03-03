Sokoto NYSC Camp Celebrates Unity, Discipline in 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Drill Competition

The parade ground of the Science Technical College Farfaru Sokoto venue of this year's Orientation camp came alive Friday as the inter-platoon drill competition for the 2024 Batch 'A' Stream I took stage. Corps members of each of the 10 platoons that took place in the competition showcased their military drills and precision, expressing unity and teamwork.

In his opening address, the Camp chief umpire Major S Terve highlighted the significance of drills and parades in fostering a sense of team spiritedness and creating a meaningful experience that unites individuals from diverse communities and ethnicities.

He wished participants the best of luck and encouraged them to key in their best. The state coordinator Mr. Yabubu Yaro expressed admiration for the impressive performances by the Corps members. He commended the drill instructors for their dedication while considering all participants winners and applauded their commitment to excellence.

Lessons Learned and Trophies Awarded

He emphasized the valuable lessons learnt from the drill competition, particularly in instilling discipline amongst Corps members which positively influenced the output of the event. He urged Corps members never to lose sight of instructions, emphasizing their vital role in teams success.

He further encouraged all participants to accept the outcome of the results with grace, regardless of how they may appear. In recognition of their outstanding performances, the state coordinator gave out trophies and other consolation prizes to the first, second, and third-place winners, respectively.