SoCon Women's Basketball Final to Make Historic ESPNU Debut, Chattanooga Leads Charge

As the calendar flips to March, the Southern Conference (SoCon) is setting the stage for a historical moment in women's college basketball. For the first time, the women's final of the Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Tournament will be broadcast on ESPNU, allowing a national audience to witness the pinnacle of SoCon women's basketball. Scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at noon, this broadcast marks a significant milestone for the conference, showcasing the exceptional talent and competitive spirit that has come to define SoCon women's basketball.

A Season of Triumphs

The announcement by Commissioner Michael Cross not only celebrates this historic first but also pays homage to the impressive achievements of SoCon women's teams this season, including notable victories against SEC and ACC opponents. These accomplishments underscore the quality of basketball within the conference and the dedication of its players and coaches. Chattanooga, in particular, has led the charge with a stellar season, boasting a 10-0 conference record and a 22-3 overall performance. Highlighting their season was a remarkable victory over No. 22 ranked Mississippi State, a top 50 team according to the RPI, with Chattanooga clinching a 59-53 home win on December 3. Key players like Raven Thompson and Jada Guinn, who each contributed 14 points in the victory, have been instrumental in Chattanooga's success.

A Platform for Rising Stars

The decision to broadcast the women's final on ESPNU is a testament to the growing recognition of women's college basketball's entertainment and competitive value. ESPN's commitment to airing the game provides a unique platform for the athletes of the SoCon to showcase their talents to a broader audience. This exposure is invaluable not only for the players but also for the conference as a whole, as it highlights the level of competition and the quality of basketball being played. Chattanooga, with its record 19th title win last year led by Freshman of the Year Raven Thompson, is a prime example of the talent within the SoCon, demonstrating the potential for players to rise to national prominence.

Anticipation Builds for Tournament

The tournament, set to begin on March 7 at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, is eagerly anticipated by fans and players alike. With the quarterfinals starting on Thursday and the semifinals on Friday, the stage is set for an exciting culmination to the SoCon women's basketball season. Following the women's final, the men's tournament semifinal games will also be featured on ESPNU, providing a full weekend of basketball excellence. Tickets for the tournament are available through the Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville Box Office or Ticketmaster, offering fans the opportunity to witness the action firsthand.

In conclusion, the broadcast of the SoCon women's final on ESPNU is a landmark event for the conference, highlighting the achievements of its teams and players on a national scale. Chattanooga's leading role in this season's success story, coupled with the quality and competitiveness of SoCon women's basketball, sets the stage for a thrilling tournament. As fans prepare to tune in, the anticipation for what promises to be an unforgettable showdown in Asheville reaches new heights, showcasing the best of women's college basketball to audiences across the country.