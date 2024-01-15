en English
Socceroos’ Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
Socceroos’ Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism

Former Socceroos player, Stephen Laybutt, 46, was found deceased in bushland on the NSW Far North Coast. Laybutt, who had gone missing on Saturday while visiting friends in Casuarina, near Byron Bay, was found the following day, Sunday evening. Throughout his illustrious career, Laybutt played 15 matches for the Socceroos from 2000 to 2004, and was a significant player for the Newcastle Jets in the A-League until a ruptured Achilles tendon forced him into retirement.

From Football to Philanthropy

After retiring from professional football, Laybutt worked in the rehab unit at St Vincent’s Private Hospital. In a remarkable act of generosity, he donated a kidney to a 67-year-old patient in need, Ian Pavey. This act of altruism showcased Laybutt’s character beyond the football pitch, making him a respected figure within and outside the sporting community.

A Courageous Voice for the LGBTQ+ Community

Stephen Laybutt also became a notable figure for the LGBTQ+ community in sports. After his professional career ended, he courageously came out as gay, a time he described as initially leading to a period of feeling ‘lost.’ His openness about his sexuality was considered a brave and significant move within the football community, inspiring others and opening conversations about sexuality in sports.

A Life Lived in Service and Sports

Laybutt, a Wollongong native, was a scholarship athlete at the Australian Institute of Sport, played for the Brisbane Strikers, and represented Australia at the Sydney Olympics with the Olyroos. His death, which is not being treated as suspicious, leaves a void in the football community. Tributes have poured in from football legends and teammates like Robbie Slater and Jade North, underlining Laybutt’s respected status and the profound impact of his loss on the football community. A coroner’s report is pending.

Australia
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

