en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India

The Socceroos, Australia’s national football team, are preparing to launch their campaign in the prestigious Asian Cup with a match against India. The air is palpable with anticipation as the team gears up for a rigorous competition for the title. As the eve of the tournament approaches, Coach Graham Arnold’s strategies have become the crux of the conversation, particularly his intention to deploy his strongest lineup. However, Arnold remains tight-lipped about whether Riley McGree or team captain Mat Ryan will be part of the starting eleven, turning the final lineup into a source of intrigue for fans and commentators.

Striving for Redemption

This year, the Socceroos are focused on bettering their quarter-finals loss from their 2019 campaign. The matches will be broadcasted on Network 10 and streamed on 10Play and Paramount+. The tournament has seen a significant expansion since 2024, now featuring 24 nations. It consists of a group stage and a knockout stage, promising a fierce competition for the title.

High Expectations and Strategy

Coach Arnold is adamant about the team’s performance in the Asian Cup, emphasizing the need for boldness, individual quality, and energy, particularly in one-on-one situations. The team’s attacking prowess and midfield depth will be crucial for their success. Arnold’s focus on set pieces and high expectations for the tournament have set the tone for the Socceroos’ journey.

Key Players and the Road Ahead

Rumors are swirling that Maty Ryan and Riley McGree are set to start the Socceroos’ Asian Cup opener against India. Arnold’s intention to field the strongest XI is clear, as he hopes to dodge the missteps of their previous Asian Cup opening. The team’s quest for a second continental title will be tested in Doha, Qatar. Arnold is optimistic that the team will apply lessons learned from their past victories, such as their friendly win over Bahrain, to overcome India’s defensive strategy.

0
Australia Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
28 seconds ago
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
In a shocking revelation that has stirred the world of combat sports, former UFC star, Mark Hunt, alleges that he was offered a staggering $4 million to intentionally lose, or ‘take a dive’ in a fight hosted in Australia. Despite enduring financial struggles, Hunt refused the bribe, underlining the integrity that has defined his career
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
Toni Collette Flaunts Fitness Post-Divorce: A New Chapter Begins
8 mins ago
Toni Collette Flaunts Fitness Post-Divorce: A New Chapter Begins
Israel Denies Genocide Allegations at International Court of Justice
12 mins ago
Israel Denies Genocide Allegations at International Court of Justice
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated
4 mins ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
6 mins ago
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
7 mins ago
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
Latest Headlines
World News
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
28 seconds
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
2 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
5 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
5 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
5 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
6 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
7 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
10 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
11 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app