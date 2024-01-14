en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India

The Australian national football team, popularly known as the Socceroos, set the ball rolling in their Asian Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over India. The match, which took place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, witnessed the Socceroos reclaiming the title they previously won in 2015.

Desire for Improvement Despite Victory

Despite the victory, coach Graham Arnold was not overly pleased with the team’s performance. Arnold described the performance as ‘substandard’ and expressed that the team did not meet his high expectations and standards. Australia dominated the match in terms of possession and control but faced difficulty in breaking down India’s resilient defense.

Goals Break the Deadlock

The deadlock of the match was finally broken in the second half when Jackson Irvine scored, capitalizing on a mistake by India’s goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Jordan Bos, who was brought on as a substitute, added a second goal, further securing the win for Australia.

India’s Defensive Effort and Support

India’s coach Igor Stimac attributed the goals conceded to lapses in responsibility rather than Australia’s attacking prowess. Despite their team’s defeat, the Indian fans were recognized for their enthusiastic support throughout the match.

Historic Moment in Asian Cup

The match also marked a historic moment in the Asian Cup as it was the first to be officiated by a female referee, Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan. In other group matches, Uzbekistan and Syria ended in a goalless draw, with Uzbekistan being viewed as a potential challenger to Australia. Simultaneously, Tajikistan made their Asian Cup debut with a draw against China, marking their entrance into the tournament. Qatar, the defending champion, is leading Group A after a win against Lebanon.

0
Asia Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
9 mins ago
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
In a significant turn of events, Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, has seized a triumphant victory in Taiwan’s presidential election. This victory, hailing from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), marks a historic third consecutive win for the party. Lai secured over 40% of the approximately 13.9 million votes cast,
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Challenges and Opportunities for Investors
3 hours ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Challenges and Opportunities for Investors
Asian Storytelling Takes Center Stage: An Analysis of 'The Brothers Sun'
3 hours ago
Asian Storytelling Takes Center Stage: An Analysis of 'The Brothers Sun'
China Reiterates 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
37 mins ago
China Reiterates 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
Philippines Recognized as One of Southeast Asia's Safest Countries: A Testament to Public Trust in Law Enforcement
2 hours ago
Philippines Recognized as One of Southeast Asia's Safest Countries: A Testament to Public Trust in Law Enforcement
Taiwan: A Cultural Mosaic Ahead of Presidential Elections
2 hours ago
Taiwan: A Cultural Mosaic Ahead of Presidential Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
1 min
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
3 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
4 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
4 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
5 mins
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
5 mins
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
5 mins
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
6 mins
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
9 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app