Australia

Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement

In a delightful revelation that has warmed the hearts of sports enthusiasts worldwide, Australian soccer star Ellie Carpenter and her Dutch counterpart Danielle van de Donk recently announced their engagement. The news, unveiled on Instagram, caught the attention of the global soccer community, stirring waves of congratulations and support for the couple.

A Love Story Beyond Borders

The couple, who first crossed paths in June 2021, had been rumored to be in a relationship for about a year. Their love story transcended national boundaries, culminating in a romantic proposal during their holiday in the idyllic Maldives. Van de Donk, sharing an image of Carpenter’s sparkling diamond engagement ring, referred to her partner as ‘My person for life,’ marking an official confirmation of their relationship that fans had been eagerly awaiting.

Matildas’ Season of Love

This engagement marks the third within the ranks of the Matildas, Australia’s national women’s soccer team, in the past seven months. Earlier, team captain Sam Kerr and fellow soccer player Kristie Mews announced their engagement, followed by midfielder Emily van Egmond and influencer Kat Thompson. The series of engagements within the team has added a layer of joy and excitement to the sporting community, amplifying the team spirit and camaraderie.

Stellar Performers On and Off the Field

Both Carpenter and van de Donk are recognized for their stellar performances in the soccer world. At just 23, Carpenter holds the record as the youngest-ever female soccer player to compete in the Olympics. Meanwhile, 32-year-old van de Donk also showcased her prowess on the global arena, having participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With their engagement, the couple illustrates the beautiful convergence of personal joy and professional commitment, illuminating the human element within the realm of sports.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

