Sports

Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame

In an event that celebrated athletic prowess and hometown pride, Rose Lavelle, a distinguished member of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team and a Cincinnati native, was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Mount Notre Dame High School. The Cincinnati-based institution, which also happens to be Lavelle’s alma mater, held the ceremony on Friday night.

A Night of Honor and Glory

The evening was not just about Lavelle. She was celebrated alongside three other new inductees: Danielle Meyer Greaves, a former volleyball player; Sandy Niehaus Cameron, a former tennis player; and revered coach Grayson FitzHugh. Each of these individuals has made significant contributions to their respective sports, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire future generations.

Lavelle’s Journey from Cincinnati to International Stardom

Being born and bred in Cincinnati, Rose Lavelle’s journey from Mount Notre Dame High to the international stage has been nothing short of spectacular. After graduating from Mount Notre Dame High School in 2013, she played for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2013 to 2016, and received First Team All-American honors in 2015. This was just the beginning of her star-studded career. In 2017, she made her debut on the international stage, and her prowess on the field quickly became evident.

During the 2019 World Cup, Lavelle scored three crucial goals, significantly contributing to the USWNT’s victory. Among these was the final goal in the gold medal match against the Netherlands, a moment that will forever be embedded in the annals of USWNT history. Lavelle’s accomplishments on the field have not only made her a crucial player for the USWNT but also a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring young soccer players in Cincinnati and beyond.

Returning to Cincinnati: A Homecoming for Lavelle

Coming back to Cincinnati was a momentous occasion for Lavelle. Not only was she returning as an international soccer star, but also as a role model for young athletes in her hometown. She expressed her excitement about the opportunity to bring her teammates to Cincinnati, and the importance of being a source of inspiration for young soccer players. Lavelle also acknowledged her own inspirations, and how seeing someone from her city succeed at a high level instilled realistic hope in her.

Apart from her professional commitments, Lavelle’s visit to Cincinnati also includes spending time with family and friends, and indulging in the local favorite, Skyline Chili. This visit marks a perfect blend of professional recognition, personal nostalgia, and the joy of being home.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

