Business

Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center

In the heart of Vietnam, the Soc Son district of Hanoi has embarked on an ambitious venture, seeking public consensus on a proposal for an international sports center and horse racetrack. The public comment period, set to run until February 4th, aims to tap into the collective wisdom of the community, inviting opinions on a range of aspects, including the project’s necessity, goals, potential impact on the community, land planning, urban design, and traffic connections.

Aligning with Local Needs and Hanoi’s Vision

Following the consultation period, the feedback will be meticulously synthesized and analyzed. This process is geared towards making necessary adjustments to the project, ensuring its alignment with the needs of the local populace and the overarching planning vision of Hanoi. The district’s move to involve the public before the project’s execution underlines a commitment to transparency and an inclusive approach to urban development.

Economic Upsurge and Employment Opportunities

With an estimated investment of around $500 million, the Soc Son racetrack is expected to be a significant revenue generator for the district. Projections indicate potential earnings from $40-50 million in business income tax and $100-200 million in special consumption tax annually. The proposed project not only promises a boost to the local economy but also offers substantial employment opportunities. It is anticipated to create approximately 5,000 direct jobs while attracting 25,000 more in related services, potentially transforming Soc Son into a bustling hub of activity and prosperity.

From Delays to Progress

The project, initially planned to start in 2021, has faced hurdles causing delays. However, in mid-2022, the Hanoi authorities sought the Prime Minister’s support to overcome these challenges and proceed with the development. With this request, the district reaffirms its commitment to the project and a resolve to see it through to fruition. Once completed, the international sports center and racetrack is set to put Soc Son on the global map, capable of hosting major events like the Asiad or Olympics in the future.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

