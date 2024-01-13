Soc Son District Engages Public for Proposed International Sports Center

In the heart of Vietnam, the Soc Son district of Hanoi has embarked on an ambitious venture, seeking public consensus on a proposal for an international sports center and horse racetrack. The public comment period, set to run until February 4th, aims to tap into the collective wisdom of the community, inviting opinions on a range of aspects, including the project’s necessity, goals, potential impact on the community, land planning, urban design, and traffic connections.

Aligning with Local Needs and Hanoi’s Vision

Following the consultation period, the feedback will be meticulously synthesized and analyzed. This process is geared towards making necessary adjustments to the project, ensuring its alignment with the needs of the local populace and the overarching planning vision of Hanoi. The district’s move to involve the public before the project’s execution underlines a commitment to transparency and an inclusive approach to urban development.

Economic Upsurge and Employment Opportunities

With an estimated investment of around $500 million, the Soc Son racetrack is expected to be a significant revenue generator for the district. Projections indicate potential earnings from $40-50 million in business income tax and $100-200 million in special consumption tax annually. The proposed project not only promises a boost to the local economy but also offers substantial employment opportunities. It is anticipated to create approximately 5,000 direct jobs while attracting 25,000 more in related services, potentially transforming Soc Son into a bustling hub of activity and prosperity.

From Delays to Progress

The project, initially planned to start in 2021, has faced hurdles causing delays. However, in mid-2022, the Hanoi authorities sought the Prime Minister’s support to overcome these challenges and proceed with the development. With this request, the district reaffirms its commitment to the project and a resolve to see it through to fruition. Once completed, the international sports center and racetrack is set to put Soc Son on the global map, capable of hosting major events like the Asiad or Olympics in the future.