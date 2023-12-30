en English
Football

Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 5:08 pm EST
Snowy Glasgow Prepares for Celtic-Rangers Clash Amid Transfer Speculations

Snowfall unexpectedly blanketed Glasgow and surrounding west and central belt areas, prompting officials to inspect the pitch at Celtic Park. This surprise weather event came just ahead of a pivotal derby clash between Celtic and Rangers, the season’s second such face-off. Notably, due to the absence of away fans, the match has drawn significant attention. The snow has created tricky travel conditions for fans navigating to the game, with the forecast indicating snow until around 1pm in the Dalmarnock area. Referee Nick Walsh will monitor the playing conditions throughout this high-stakes match.

Sudden Weather Shifts

The persistent snowfall, beginning at 10am, has made conditions treacherous for players and fans at Celtic Park. Ground staff have been pressed into service, clearing accumulated snow off the pitch even as both teams announced their lineups. Several recent Scottish football matches, including Rangers’ midweek clash vs Ross County, have been postponed due to similar weather disruptions. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, rain, and snow in much of Scotland on the last weekend of the year, anticipating travel disruptions, including road closures, delayed flights, and canceled ferry sailings.

Despite the challenging weather, Celtic outlasted Rangers in an enthralling contest, winning 2-1 and going eight points clear in the Scottish Premiership. Paulo Bernado and Kyogo scored for Celtic, while James Tavernier produced a stunning free kick for Rangers. The match was played in snowy conditions at Parkhead, illustrating the players’ resilience and the unpredictable nature of outdoor sports.

Football
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

