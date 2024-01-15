en English
Sports

Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin

Winter sports enthusiasts bask in the glory of fresh powder as a recent snowstorm graced the slopes of Mt. La Crosse in Wisconsin with several inches of snow. The resort, which had been experiencing a warm and snowfall-deficient winter, has now been enlivened, operating its snow guns continuously for 48 hours and opening more terrain for skiers and snowboarders.

Revitalizing Winter Sports Amidst a Warm Winter

The early part of winter had been uncharacteristically warm, with inadequate snowfall, leaving winter sports aficionados longing for the perfect conditions. The snowstorm was a welcome change, not only blanketing the resort in a thick layer of snow but also creating ideal settings for winter sports. This allows Mt. La Crosse to continuously operate their snow guns for 48 hours, a testament to the effect of the snowstorm.

Snowstorm Ignites Public Interest

With the fresh blanket of snow, Mt. La Crosse has seen a significant surge in public interest. As Darcie Briedel, the general manager of the resort, pointed out, the natural snowfall has stirred up enthusiasm among the patrons. Despite the excitement, the sudden snowfall has also presented challenges in preparing the trails for use.

Navigating the Challenges of Trail Preparation

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of their patrons, Mt. La Crosse plans to close for one day amid freezing temperatures to prepare the remaining trails. This strategic move is expected to pay off when the weather becomes milder, and the freshly groomed trails are ready for use.

The snowstorm’s impact extends beyond Mt. La Crosse, with other nearby areas like Sussex seeing nearly 16 inches of snow, the most in the past decade. The heavy snowfall has opened snowmobile trails in southern Wisconsin, while trails in the Northwoods remain closed due to a lack of snow. The snowfall has not only invigorated winter sports but also the spirit of residents who enjoy the four distinct seasons Wisconsin offers.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

