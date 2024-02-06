Snowshoeing: The Growing Winter Sport for All Ages

Snowshoeing, a simple, affordable, and accessible winter sport, is witnessing a surge in popularity. The sport has seen its participation grow from approximately 3.5 million pre-Covid to 4.5 million in 2023, particularly within the 25 to 34 age group. A study suggests this growth is attributed to the sport's simplicity and affordability compared to other winter activities.

Appeal of Snowshoeing

According to Jackie Hering, director of the U.S. Snowshoe Association and a U.S. Snowshoe Championships winner, the sport's appeal lies in its simplicity - if you can walk, you can snowshoe. Nick Sargent, president of Snowsports Industries America (SIA), points to the low upfront cost, and the health and mental benefits as reasons for the sport's increased interest. Unlike other winter sports, snowshoeing doesn't require expensive equipment or lift tickets, and most trails can be accessed without a pass, regardless of snow conditions.

Experience the Outdoors

One of the key draws of snowshoeing is the chance to experience stunning scenery, solitude, and fitness in peaceful winter settings. Depending on the terrain, the sport can be as physically demanding as one chooses, making it suitable for varying fitness levels. Beginners are recommended to start with flat, recreational trails, whereas more experienced individuals may seek out hilly or backcountry terrains.

Choosing Equipment

When it comes to equipment, selection of the right snowshoes involves consideration of size, length, bindings, and materials. Lightweight snowshoes are available for those interested in running on snow, and various brands cater to different needs and conditions. Appropriate boots are crucial for comfort and performance, and poles are recommended for stability and balance. The market offers a range of options designed for different terrains and conditions.

The inclusive nature of snowshoeing makes it an ideal sport for families. With varying levels of difficulty and the opportunity for exploration, it's a winter activity that can be enjoyed by all.