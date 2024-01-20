Snowmobile Accident in Northern Minnesota Claims Life

A tragic snowmobiling incident in northern Minnesota has claimed the life of 38-year-old Jeffrey Knaeble from Grand Marais. The accident occurred on the icy landscape of Poplar Lake, a sizable 764-acre water body situated on the Gunflint Trail north of Grand Marais.

Unfortunate Discovery

A fellow snowmobiler, whose identity remains undisclosed, discovered the harrowing accident scene on Friday. The Cook County Sheriff's Office, upon preliminary investigation, speculated that Knaeble may have collided with a rock and was consequently ejected from his snowmobile. The crash, it is believed, took place sometime during the preceding night.

Potential Hazards on Poplar Lake

The Rockwood Lodge on Poplar Lake provides a chilling warning to its visitors about the existence of concealed boulders lurking just below the water's surface, a potential peril for those adventuring across the lake. These hidden threats could very well have played a fatal role in Knaeble's untimely demise.

Concerning Increase in Snowmobile Fatalities

This latest fatality contributes to a disturbing surge in the number of snowmobile deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the 2022-2023 winter season. The tally now stands at 13, marking a significant upswing from the six fatalities reported in the 2021-2022 season. The Cook County Sheriff's Office has emphasized that the investigation into Knaeble's accident is ongoing and pledged to disclose further details as they emerge.