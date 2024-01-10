en English
Snowfall Boosts Skier Turnout at Loch Lomond Ski Area

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Snowfall Boosts Skier Turnout at Loch Lomond Ski Area

Loch Lomond Ski Area, nestled in the heart of Thunder Bay, is experiencing a surge in visitors following a recent natural snowfall of 20 centimeters. The owner, Jason Gerry, reports a significant uptick in skier turnout, attributing this increase to the psychological impact of natural snowfall in drawing more people to the slopes.

Improving Snow Conditions and Increasing Membership

Currently, half of Loch Lomond’s eighteen ski runs are operational, with the recent snowfall playing a crucial role in creating a softer surface by integrating with the man-made snow. The ski area’s largest run, the Giant, is expected to open imminently, and an additional snowfall would facilitate the opening of five more runs. Since Gerry’s takeover in 2014, Loch Lomond has seen substantial growth, with membership expanding from a modest 830 to an impressive 4,000.

Hosting Provincial and National Events

Featuring three chairlifts, Loch Lomond has become a reputable venue for numerous provincial and national events. However, plans to host alpine events during the Ontario Winter Games in February have been regrettably canceled. The ski area has not been immune to the challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, with provincial closure mandates severely impacting revenue during the crucial winter seasons.

Challenges Faced and Future Plans

Gerry has also shed light on difficulties with snowmaking and staffing shortages. There’s a growing concern among ski operators in the area that cooler temperatures are starting later in the year and lasting longer into the new year. Despite these hurdles, Loch Lomond remains optimistic about its future, with plans underway to improve the base area, including the development of a new chalet, restaurant, and mountain and downhill biking facilities. The ski area hosted over 60,000 skier visits during the 2022-2023 season, demonstrating its resilience and popularity among the skiing community.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

