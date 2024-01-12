Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty

In the picturesque village of Lochgilphead on Scotland’s west coast, a cadre of senior women, some even in their 80s, have opened a new chapter in their lives by embracing the traditional Scottish game of shinty. This group, affectionately known as the Snowdrop Seniors, is demonstrating to the world that age is no barrier to an active, inclusive, and spirited lifestyle.

Embracing Shinty with Adaptations

The Snowdrop Seniors are not merely spectators in this sporting endeavor. They are active participants, albeit with some adaptations to the game to suit their abilities. These modifications allow them to engage in the sport while walking or even sitting, ensuring that everyone, regardless of age or physical capability, can partake in the enjoyment and camaraderie that shinty brings.

Playing at the Heart of Community Support

The initiative takes place at the Lochgilphead Multiple Sclerosis Centre, also known as Snowdrop Argyll. This center offers support to individuals grappling with neurological conditions, long-term health issues, and even those coping with social isolation. Among the participants are 89-year-old Heather Cameron and 80-year-old Barbara Millar, who relish the game not just for its fun quotient but also for the team spirit and the sense of inclusivity it fosters.

Benefits Beyond the Game

The sessions are helmed by Laurene Cameron, a wellbeing development worker and shinty coach. Cameron underscores the manifold benefits of shinty that extend beyond the realm of sport. The game, she asserts, aids hand-eye coordination, balance, and socialization, benefits that are particularly crucial for seniors.

Supporting and Celebrating the Snowdrop Seniors

This inspiring initiative has garnered support from Age Scotland and Shinty Memories Scotland, a mental health project that uses historical shinty materials to engage older members in the community. The Camanachd Association, the governing body of shinty, has heaped praise on the Snowdrop Seniors for embodying the true spirit of the game and for bridging generations through their active participation.

The Snowdrop Seniors are a testament to the fact that age is merely a number. Their spirit and enthusiasm is a reminder that it’s never too late to learn something new or to be part of something that brings joy, a sense of belonging, and boosts overall wellbeing.