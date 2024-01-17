Snowboarders vs Skiers: A Throwback to a Contentious History

In the crisp winter of 1985, the slopes of American ski resorts buzzed with an air of contention. A new breed of winter sports enthusiasts, armed with their single-boarded snowboards, were intruding into the hallowed grounds of Alpine skiing. This invasion was met with resistance, and a video from that time encapsulates the tension and unwelcoming attitudes of some skiers towards this emergent sport. The video features ski patrollers expressing concerns about the risks of injury and the perceived limited visibility of snowboarders. However, at the core of this conflict was the struggle of an older generation grappling with change and the intrusion of a younger, more rebellious breed into what was considered an elitist sport.

Resistance to Change

Snowboarding, with its culture of freedom and rebellion, posed a threat to the traditional order of Alpine-style skiing. This threat was met with resistance, a resistance that came to the fore in the form of bans on snowboarding in several ski resorts. While the majority of them have lifted such bans and integrated snowboarding into their winter sports culture, there are still exceptions.

The Holdouts

As of this writing, three ski resorts in the United States—Vermont's Mad River Glen, and Utah's Deer Valley and Alta Ski Area—maintain a ban on snowboarding. These resorts cite safety concerns and a commitment to tradition as their reasons. Mad River Glen, for instance, initially allowed snowboarding but later banned it due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, Deer Valley and Alta Ski Area have never permitted the sport.

Legacy of a Rivalry

While the rivalry between skiers and snowboarders has largely cooled in the past few decades, the continued ban in these three resorts stands as a stark reminder of the old guard's resistance. This resistance, rooted in a past era's struggle against change, persists, albeit in small pockets, as a testament to the contentious history between skiers and snowboarders.