Sports

Snow-Making Efforts Keep Sartell-St. Stephen Nordic Ski Team in Practice

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST
Snow-Making Efforts Keep Sartell-St. Stephen Nordic Ski Team in Practice

In Sartell, Minnesota, the lack of natural snowfall has not stopped the Sartell-St. Stephen Nordic Ski team from practicing, thanks to the tireless efforts of Assistant Coach Joe Teff. This veteran Nordic ski coach, with 29 years of experience, has undertaken the Herculean task of making snow for over 15 years. This winter alone, he has had to create snow three times at the middle school soccer field, ensuring the team continues to practice seamlessly.

Turning Water into Snow

The snow-making process is not as simple as it may sound. It involves using a firehose and a high-powered electric cord, and requires two to three days of continuous monitoring. From his cab, Teff oversees the operation, moving the equipment 20 feet at a time. It’s a laborious and meticulous process, one that underscores Teff’s dedication to the sport and to his team.

Team Practices Ensured

This effort has ensured that the team can maintain regular practice sessions during the short Nordic ski season. Without the snow, the team would be confined to dry land training, which would significantly impact their performance and skills development. Thanks to Teff’s snow-making, the team can experience the real thrill and challenge of skiing, even in a winter devoid of natural snowfall.

Community Support

It’s important to note that this initiative is not a one-man show. The Central Minnesota Nordic Ski Club has been instrumental in providing the necessary equipment for snow-making. Their support underscores the community’s commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting the sport, even in the face of challenging weather conditions. As Teff concludes, the importance of this work lies in allowing the kids the opportunity to ski, to experience the sport they love, and to keep their passion for skiing alive.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

