Snoop Dogg Unveils 'Boss Treatment' Colorway for Skechers Resagrip

Snoop Dogg, the multi-talented rapper and entrepreneur, has elevated his partnership with global footwear brand Skechers by unveiling his distinct colorways for the brand's freshly launched Resagrip basketball shoe. This collaboration has culminated in an exclusive design dubbed the "Boss Treatment," a vibrant blend of mango orange and tropical teal tones, interspersed with splashes of vivid orange, creating a lifestyle-friendly option within Skechers' portfolio.

A Personalized 'Snoopyfied' Design

The design of the 'Boss Treatment' goes a step further, incorporating Snoop Dogg's personal icon on the heel, effectively replacing the traditional Skechers logo. This unique element adds a touch of personalization and flair, giving the shoe a distinct 'Snoopified' appearance. The Skechers Resagrip shoe, versatile enough for both on and off the basketball court, encapsulates the laid-back California vibe that Snoop Dogg embodies.

Endorsement from NBA Players

Adding to the shoe's appeal, NBA players like Julius Randle and Terrance Mann have been spotted donning the silhouette during games. The endorsement from such high-profile athletes is a testament to the shoe's quality, performance, and style.

Availability and Pricing

The 'Boss Treatment' sneakers are currently available for purchase directly from Skechers, retailing at $160. The launch marks a strategic move by Snoop Dogg to partner with Skechers, with the intention of boosting the brand's presence in the basketball sneaker market, diversifying its product offerings, and reaching out to a wider audience, from athletes and entertainers to those in need of steel toes.