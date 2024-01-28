Snoop Dogg Recounts Hotboxing Incident with Reggie Bush During Heisman Year

Renowned rapper and USC football enthusiast, Snoop Dogg, recently disclosed a humorous incident involving Reggie Bush on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' The anecdote takes us back to 2005, the year Bush clinched the Heisman Trophy. Snoop, Bush, and another USC running back, LenDale White, found themselves in a car, with Snoop and White opting to hotbox the vehicle—a term for smoking marijuana in an enclosed space to amplify the smoke's effects.

The Unintentional Contact High

While it was Bush's Heisman-winning season, he unexpectedly found himself trapped in the smoke-filled car. Despite not actively participating in the smoke session, the enclosed environment suggests the likelihood of Bush experiencing a contact high. Worried about the potential repercussions, especially considering his athletic responsibilities, Bush requested a window to be opened. However, Snoop and White dismissed his plea.

Snoop Dogg's Affinity for High-Potency Cannabis

Snoop Dogg, a celebrity known for his love of high-potency cannabis, found the incident amusing. The implication of the story is that Bush, despite his initial reluctance, may have unintentionally experienced the effects of the marijuana due to the confined space and Snoop's proclivity for potent strains of the plant.

Implications for Bush

Although this occurrence did not apparently influence Bush's performance during his Heisman year, it does bring to light the often-overlooked aspect of contact highs. The incident underscores the importance of understanding the implications of being in an environment where substances are being used, even if one is not an active participant.