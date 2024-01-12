Snooker Star Ronnie O’Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph

In an unexpected turn of events, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan has voiced strong criticism against Alexandra Palace, the renowned venue for the Masters Snooker tournament. This criticism came on the heels of his 6-3 victory over Barry Hawkins, which has catapulted him into the semi-finals for the first time in half a decade.

Scathing Remarks on Venue Conditions

O’Sullivan left no stone unturned in expressing his distaste for the conditions at Alexandra Palace. He labeled the green rooms and facilities as ‘disgusting’, dirty, cold, and damp. The Rocket, as he is popularly known, went as far as to say that the venue’s environment made him feel ill, an experience that dampened the joy of his win.

A Familiar Stance

This negative criticism is not a first for O’Sullivan. Fans may recall his similar sentiments about the K2 Leisure Centre in Crawley, which he had unflinchingly referred to as a ‘hellhole.’ Despite these harsh words, both the World Snooker Tour and Alexandra Palace representatives stand by their efforts to provide top-notch conditions for players. They emphasize the record ticket sales and positive feedback received from fans as a testament to their commitment.

Looking Forward Despite Adversity

Despite grappling with a cold and his issues with the venue, O’Sullivan is set to play in the semi-finals against either Shaun Murphy or Jack Lisowski. The match against Hawkins was a scrappy affair with no century breaks. O’Sullivan acknowledged the subpar quality of play, even extending an apology to Hawkins for dragging the game to a lower standard. Meanwhile, the number one seed, Judd Trump, is scheduled to face off against Ali Carter in the quarter-finals, followed by a match between Mark Selby and Mark Allen.