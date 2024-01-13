Snooker Legend Ronnie O’Sullivan Advances to 15th Masters Semi-Final Amidst Self-Criticism

Snooker veteran Ronnie O’Sullivan carved yet another notch in his illustrious career, advancing to his 15th semi-final at Alexandra Palace in the ongoing Masters tournament. Yet, amidst his victory over Barry Hawkins, with a decisive 6-3 scoreline, O’Sullivan remained self-critical, painting his performance as subpar.

Victory Marred by Self-Criticism

Despite his triumph, O’Sullivan suggested that his game was far from his best, expressing concerns that he may have brought Hawkins’ level of play down to his own. The snooker legend described his performance as “awful”, reflecting a stark contrast between his assessment and the outcome of the match. He hinted at a lack of pressure possibly affecting his motivation, thereby impacting his performance on the green baize.

Marching towards Another Title

O’Sullivan’s progress in the tournament has kept him on track for another title, and potentially a new record in the annals of snooker history. Joining him in the semi-final will be Shaun Murphy, who mirrored O’Sullivan’s score against Jack Lisowski. The winner of the semi-final match is set to face either Ali Carter or Mark Allen in the grand finale.

Controversy Away from the Table

Off the table, O’Sullivan raised eyebrows with his critique of the venue, Alexandra Palace, which he described as dirty and cold, claiming it made him feel ill. This assertion drew criticism from former snooker star Alan McManus, who described O’Sullivan’s comments as unnecessary and emphasized that player comfort is often secondary to the paying audience’s experience. O’Sullivan also opened up about his struggles with a cold and the toll his demanding schedule has taken on him, the Masters being his seventh tournament since September.