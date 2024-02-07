SMU Study Reveals Hidden Dangers in Tennis, Continues Focus on Student Welfare

A recent study at Southern Methodist University (SMU) has unveiled that the seemingly benign game of tennis could be a potential cause of mild traumatic brain injuries. The research, led by Mechanical Engineering Professor Xin-Lin Gao and his former Ph.D. student Yongqiang Li, demonstrated that the risk of concussions escalates when a tennis ball speeds beyond 40 meters per second - a speed that outstrips a cheetah's sprint, and is faster than the typical serve of amateur tennis players.

Unearthing the Unseen Risks in Tennis

According to the study, the risk of a head injury amplifies when a ball strikes the side of the head at a 90-degree angle. To simulate the impact of a ball strike on human brain tissue, Gao and Li used a computer-generated model of a tennis ball and a human head. The duo implemented an algorithm typically employed for testing rubber elasticity to replicate real-world scenarios.

SMU's Continuous Efforts Towards Student Welfare

In other developments at SMU, the university continues to thrive as an academic haven for students from varied backgrounds. The university has been lauded for its full-tuition North Texas Community College Scholarship, an initiative that seeks to fortify the academic journey of transfer students from local community colleges. Among the beneficiaries of this scholarship is Raissa Umwali, a junior transfer student who is acclimating to the rigors of campus life. The scholarship, renewable for up to five terms, has significantly aided over 275 students since its inception in 2004.

Enhancing SMU's Swimming and Diving Programs

SMU's commitment to promoting a holistic educational experience is further evident in its efforts to enhance its swimming and diving programs. The university recently unveiled the Holt Hickman Outdoor Pool, a 50-meter-long facility that cements SMU's position among a select group of universities privileged with both indoor and outdoor Olympic-size pools. The state-of-the-art pool commemorates Holt Hickman, an SMU alumnus and former swim team member.

Lastly, SMU celebrated its December Commencement Convocation, honoring more than 600 graduates. The graduating class included 67 international students from 21 countries, 21 military veterans, and 30 student athletes, underlining the university's diverse and vibrant community.